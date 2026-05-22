Ireland Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2026: 50+ Kpis On End-Use Sectors, Operational Kpis, Retail Product Dynamics, And Consumer Demographics 2022-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The social commerce market in Ireland is poised for substantial growth, with an expected 10.0% annual increase to reach US$11.00 billion by 2026. The sector has already shown significant expansion from 2022-2025, capturing a CAGR of 10.2%, and is anticipated to continue this momentum with a predicted CAGR of 7.5% between 2026 and 2031. By 2031, the market is projected to rise from its 2025 valuation of USD 10.00 billion to around USD 15.80 billion.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the social commerce sector in Ireland, offering data-centric insights into market opportunities and risks across various retail categories. Featuring over 50 KPIs at the country level, readers gain a detailed understanding of market dynamics, including market size, forecast, and share statistics.

The report dissects social commerce opportunities by domestic and cross-border segments, social platform types, payment methods, business models, consumer segments, and geographic locations. It includes an examination of consumer behavior and retail spending dynamics, with KPIs provided in both value and volume to elucidate end market dynamics.

The research employs industry-best methodologies, utilizing a proprietary analytics platform to deliver a detailed view of emerging business and investment opportunities. Its unbiased analysis serves as a critical tool for stakeholders looking to navigate the evolving landscape of the social commerce industry.

Reasons to Buy:



Strategic Insights: Discover future directions in social commerce by learning about strategic initiatives from key players.

Comprehensive Market Understanding: Gain insights into emerging opportunities, key drivers, and trends; benefit from detailed segmentation with over 50 KPIs.

Detailed Market Analysis: Leverage value and volume KPIs for a precise understanding of market dynamics.

Access in-depth national insights through 44 tables and 57 charts to aid in strategic decision-making.

Competitive Overview: Understand the competitive landscape in Ireland's social commerce sector, key players and market share, crucial for strategy formulation.

Targeting Strategy Development: Identify growth categories and target specific segments across the value chain. Consumer Behavior Insights: Enhance ROI by tracking evolving consumer attitudes and retail spending dynamics.

Key Attributes: