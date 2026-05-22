Repligen Corporation To Present At William Blair 46Th Annual Growth Stock Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will participate in the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview on June 3at 10:40 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible through Repligen's Investor Relations website at , and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are“inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the Company see our website at , and follow us on LinkedIn.

Repligen Contact:

Jacob Johnson

VP, Investor Relations

781-419-0204

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