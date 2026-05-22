The Summer Escape Families Keep Coming Back For: Why Thailand Belongs On Every Family's Travel List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The best family holidays are the ones that feel like an adventure to the children and a genuine rest to the parents. Thailand, with its extraordinary range of landscapes, its warmth that is cultural as much as climatic, and its exceptional value for money, delivers on both with a generosity that is hard to match.Summer in Thailand, particularly between May and August, tells a different story than many expect. The country's geography means that while the Andaman coast experiences its quieter season, the Gulf of Thailand coastline, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao, remains reliably sunny, with calmer crowds and significantly lower rates at leading resort properties. Families who know this are already booking.

Thailand welcomed over 11 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2024 alone, with family travel accounting for one of the highest-growth segments. From the Middle East specifically, family groups average stays of eight to twelve nights, drawn by a destination that genuinely caters to every age. There are elephant sanctuaries in Chiang Rai where children can learn about conservation alongside the world's largest land animals. There are Thai cooking classes designed for families, night markets that feel like a sensory festival, and long-tail boat rides that no child ever forgets.

In Bangkok, families are increasingly pairing the energy of the city with cultural depth. The Grand Palace and Wat Pho remain essential, but the newer wave of family-friendly museum experiences, interactive cultural centres, and rooftop dining with city views has made the capital a destination in its own right, not merely a gateway.

For families from the UAE and wider GCC, practical considerations matter as much as inspiration. Halal food is widely and easily available across all major tourist destinations. Many resorts now offer dedicated kids' clubs, family villas with private pools, and babysitting services through the hotel, allowing parents the rare gift of time to themselves. Direct flights from the UAE keep travel time manageable, and Thailand's relatively strong exchange rate means that luxury is accessible at a price point that makes the upgrade feel sensible.

Some destinations charm you once. Thailand tends to stay with a family across generations. This summer, that might matter more than anything.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand promotes the Kingdom as a leading global destination for travel, culture and lifestyle experiences, providing accurate information and dedicated support for international visitors.

Tourism Authority of Thailand - Dubai and Middle East Office

Tel: +971 4 325 0184