MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANGZHI, China, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the "May Day" holiday, the Lingkong Mountain Scenic Area, nestled deep in the Taiyue Mountains of Qinyuan County, has experienced a significant surge in tourism. Along the access roads, self-driving tourists queued in an orderly manner and were guided by staff into designated parking areas. Families and groups of friends could be seen enjoying their outings amid a lively holiday atmosphere.

Qinyuan County Cultural Tourism Bureau noted that as an important component of Taiyue Mountain National Forest Park, the forest coverage rate of Lingkong Mountain is over 90%, forming a natural "oxygen bar" with a high concentration of negative oxygen ions, and making it one of the region's most popular destinations for leisure, wellness tourism, and nature experiences.

As visitors climbed the winding stone pathways through the scenic area, people can hear the exclamations: "It's incredible that so many trunks growing from a single tree!" Following the sound stands the "Nine-Flag Pine", officially recognized by the Shanghai Great World Guinness Headquarters in 2004 as the world's largest Chinese pine. This ancient tree feathers one main stem sprouting nine branches, its twisted and sturdy limbs resemble nine towering banners fluttering in the wind, drawing visitors to pause, gaze upward, and capture the vibrant life force that has traversed for hundreds of years.

Many tourists choose to travel with their families. "The air in Lingkong Mountain is exceptionally fresh, and being in the mountains is truly relaxing," said Liu Jing, a tourist from Taiyuan. "With the improving homestay facilities and better road transportation, I'll bring my kids here to escape the summer heat again."

To prepare for the peak season, the Lingkong Mountain Scenic Area administration has implemented several proactive measures. All visitor facilities were fully inspected and maintained, and a comprehensive safety hazard screening was carried out. Key road sections and dangerous areas underwent extensive improvements. Additional staff were deployed at critical points such as the entrance, core scenic spots, and mountain trails, to handle vehicle coordination, entry verification, information inquiries, and other services. Meanwhile, strict regulations on forest fire prevention have been fully implemented. These efforts all aim to build a robust safety for the holiday, and ensure a high-quality tourist experience for visitors from all directions.

Source: Qinyuan County Bureau of Culture and Tourism

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Tian, Tel: 86-10-63074558.