Belgium Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2026: 50+ Kpis On End-Use Sectors, Operational Kpis, Retail Product Dynamics, And Consumer Demographics 2022-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The social commerce market in Belgium is projected to grow significantly, expected to increase by 12.1% annually, reaching a value of USD 21.11 billion by 2026. The period from 2022 to 2025 witnessed robust growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This momentum is anticipated to continue into the next decade with a forecasted CAGR of 9.3% from 2026 to 2031. By 2031, the sector is expected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 18.82 billion to approximately USD 32.94 billion.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of Belgium's social commerce sector, pinpointing market opportunities and risks across various retail categories. It includes over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, providing a detailed understanding of market dynamics, size forecasts, and market share statistics.

The report elucidates market opportunities in the social commerce sector across various dimensions including domestic vs cross-border, social platform type, payment method, business model, consumer segment, and city type. It also provides insights into consumer behavior and retail spending patterns through KPIs, both in value and volume, to deliver a deep understanding of end-market dynamics.

Employing industry-standard research methodology, the report offers an impartial analysis through a proprietary analytics platform, delivering a nuanced view of emerging business and investment opportunities in the market.

Reasons to Buy



Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Understand strategic initiatives and innovation by key players to gain market share.

Understanding of Market Dynamics: Explore opportunities and the future direction of the social commerce market with detailed segmentation and 50+ KPIs.

Value and Volume KPIs: Utilize these KPIs for an accurate grasp of market dynamics.

Benefit from comprehensive insights in Belgium's market report with 44 tables and 57 charts.

Competitive Landscape: Analyze the competitive environment with insights into key players and market share.

Market Strategies: Develop strategies to gain market share by identifying growth categories and specific segment targeting. Consumer Behavioural Insights: Enhance ROI by understanding consumer attitudes and retail dynamics.

Report Scope

Belgium Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2022-2031

Belgium Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2022-2031

Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031



Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel Hospitality

Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2022-2031



B2B

B2C C2C

Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2022-2031



Mobile Desktop

Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2022-2031



Domestic

Cross Border

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities

Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2022-2031



Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment Cash

Market Size and Forecast by Platforms



Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying Product Review Platforms

Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2025



By Age

By Income Level

By Gender Market Share by Key Players, 2025

Key Attributes:

