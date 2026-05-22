Shmyhal, Siemens Energy CEO Visit Energy Facility In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

During the visit, Shmyhal showed partners the damage caused by Russian strikes and thanked Siemens Energy for its significant support during the past winter, which helped Ukraine's power system remain stable.

The parties discussed preparations for the upcoming heating season, the needs of Ukrainian energy companies, and further expansion of cooperation.

Ukraine restores 711 MW of generation in April repair campaign – Shmyhal

The ministry noted that Siemens Energy is already one of Ukraine's key partners in strengthening energy resilience.

Talks also focused on joint projects in distributed and flexible power generation, substation modernization, grid strengthening, and the introduction of advanced technologies in the energy sector.