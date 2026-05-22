Jaya Bachchan Says Amitabh Bachchan May Call Marriage 'Biggest Mistake Of My Life'

Jaya Bachchan has sparked conversation with her candid take on marriage, modern relationships and love, while also revealing why she does not want granddaughter Navya to rush into marriage

During her recent appearance on Mojo Story, Jaya Bachchan spoke honestly about how relationships and family values have evolved over time. According to her, today's generation views commitment very differently, and she believes legal marriage is no longer essential for everyone.

Talking about granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya admitted that she does not want her to feel pressured into marriage simply because society expects it. She shared that young people today are smarter, more independent and capable of making their own choices.

The veteran actor also questioned society's obsession with formal marriage. Using humour, she pointed out that she and Amitabh Bachchan did not even officially sign their marriage register for years after tying the knot.

One of the most talked-about moments from the interview came when Jaya was asked whether Amitabh shares the same opinion on marriage. Her witty response instantly caught social media's attention.

Laughing, she said Amitabh might call marriage the“biggest mistake” of his life, though she added that she would rather not hear that answer directly from him.

While clearly made in jest, the comment reflected the actor's candid and unfiltered style of speaking. Despite her modern outlook on relationships, Jaya acknowledged that being married for over five decades has naturally changed her understanding of love, companionship and commitment.

The couple remains one of Indian cinema's most enduring marriages, having spent 52 years together through both personal and professional highs and lows.

Even though Jaya Bachchan questioned the need for marriage in today's world, she admitted that her own love story with Amitabh Bachchan began instantly.

Recalling the early days of their relationship, she described it as“love at first sight.” She also joked that after spending 52 years with the same man, there is hardly any greater proof of love left to give.

The couple first met during the making of Guddi and reportedly grew closer while shooting Ek Nazar. They eventually married in 1973 and later became parents to Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

ALSO READ: Why Rekha Never Worked With Amitabh Bachchan After Silsila? Here's the Real Reason