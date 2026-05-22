Viral Video: Mohanlal Gets Emotional As Drishyam 3 Screening Gets Standing Ovation [WATCH]

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was left emotional after receiving an overwhelming response during a special screening of his latest release Drishyam 3 in Dubai. The actor, who has once again reprised his iconic role as Georgekutty, was visibly moved as the audience showered him with love, cheers, and a standing ovation.

Viral Theatre Moment Wins the Internet

A video from the screening has now gone viral on social media, capturing the heartfelt moment when the packed theatre erupted in applause. Mohanlal can be seen acknowledging the crowd with folded hands, wiping tears, and smiling warmly as fans continued cheering for him. Several audience members stood up to applaud, while others recorded the emotional moment on their phones, making it a widely shared clip online.

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The video has once again highlighted the massive fan following Mohanlal enjoys across India and overseas. Fans praised his humility and emotional connection with audiences, calling the moment“pure cinema magic.”

Drishyam Franchise Continues Its Strong Legacy

The Drishyam series, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has remained one of the most successful thriller franchises in Indian cinema. Mohanlal's portrayal of Georgekutty has been widely appreciated for its depth, realism, and emotional intensity, making the character one of the most iconic in Malayalam film history.

Strong Box Office Performance Worldwide

Drishyam 3 has also opened to a strong box office response. On its first day, the film reportedly collected ₹13.70 crore in Malayalam alone across 3,503 screens. It further earned ₹1.50 crore in Telugu, ₹20 lakh in Kannada, and ₹45 lakh in Tamil markets.

Internationally, the film has performed well too, with overseas earnings contributing significantly to its total. According to early estimates, the film's worldwide collection has crossed ₹48 crore, marking a strong start for the franchise's latest installment.