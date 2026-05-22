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Pep Guardiola To Step Down As Manchester City Manager - Club

Pep Guardiola To Step Down As Manchester City Manager - Club


2026-05-22 07:10:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Manchester, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola will bring his trophy-laden decade as manager of Manchester City to an end this weekend, the club announced on Friday.
"Deep inside, I know it's my time," said Guardiola, who will take charge for the final time against Aston Villa on Sunday.

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The Peninsula

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