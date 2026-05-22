Pep Guardiola To Step Down As Manchester City Manager - Club

Manchester, United Kingdom: Pep Guardiola will bring his trophy-laden decade as manager of Manchester City to an end this weekend, the club announced on Friday. "Deep inside, I know it's my time," said Guardiola, who will take charge for the final time against Aston Villa on Sunday.

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