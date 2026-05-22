Azerbaijan Tallies Attendance Of Ministers And Deputy Ministers At WUF13

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 80 countries participating in WUF13 have been represented at the ministerial or deputy ministerial level, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, National Coordinator of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Anar Guliyev, said at the official closing press conference held within the framework of the forum, Trend reports.

According to him, an important stage of WUF13 was the renewed Ministerial Meeting, chaired by Azerbaijan and dedicated to reviewing the implementation of the New Urban Agenda.

Guliyev noted that 80 of the 111 participating countries were represented at the level of ministers or deputy ministers, while the remaining delegations were at the level of ambassadors and senior officials.

"The thematic panels held after the ministerial meeting created a platform for more interactive and solution-oriented dialogue on housing policy, climate resilience, social inclusion, and multilateral cooperation. The recommendations and exchange of views that emerged as a result of these discussions made a significant contribution to the preparation of the chairman's final document and laid an important foundation for the high-level review meeting to be held at the UN General Assembly later this year," he added.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

The fifth day of WUF13 continued discussions on the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in urban management, green urbanization, and social equality.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty's official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan's initiative, the“WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme“Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

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WUF13-də iştirak edən 111 ölkədən 80-i nazirlər və ya nazir müavinləri səviyyəsində təmsil olunub

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