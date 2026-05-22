Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Karakalpakstan Hold Virtual Meeting On Construction Priorities

Uzbekistan, Karakalpakstan Hold Virtual Meeting On Construction Priorities


2026-05-22 07:07:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Uzbekistan held an online open dialogue with entrepreneurs from the Republic of Karakalpakstan to discuss issues in the construction and utilities sectors, Trend reports via Uzbek Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister Ozoda Jo'rayeva, relevant officials, heads of regional organizations, and business representatives.

During the dialogue, participants reviewed entrepreneurs' proposals and concerns related to licensing requirements in the construction sector, the activities of contracting organizations, inclusion of special projects in the registry, and efforts to enhance the role of engineering companies, as well as existing administrative procedures.

The discussions also covered urban development and public utilities, including the organization of landscaping works, implementation of multi-apartment housing renovation programs, improving the quality of public services, and more effective use of digital platforms.

--

MENAFN22052026000187011040ID1111155196



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search