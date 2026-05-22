Mexico To Immediately Launch Operational Preparations For WUF14 - Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The federal government of Mexico and the municipal administration of Mexico City are officially launching structural preparations for the 14th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF14) immediately following the successful conclusion of the Baku summit, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mexico to Azerbaijan María Victoria Romero Caballero said, Trend reports.

She made the remarks during the official closing press conference of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, where she extended formal congratulations to the government of Azerbaijan.

"On behalf of Mexico and the government of Mexico City, I congratulate Azerbaijan on the exceptionally successful hosting of WUF13," the ambassador stated.

Romero Caballero directed targeted praise toward the localized organizational workflows and the highly efficient contribution of national volunteer networks. "We witnessed firsthand the incredible hospitality of the Azerbaijani people. The young men and women, particularly the volunteers, guided our delegations at every step, streamlining workflow operations and facilitating critical policy exchanges. We also extend our gratitude to UN-Habitat for enabling such a meaningful and productive platform for our delegation," she said.

The ambassador emphasized that the immense geopolitical weight of the Baku forum mirrored the unprecedented high-level composition of the Mexican delegation sent to Azerbaijan. The state assembly in Baku featured Mexico's Federal Minister of Urban Development, the Governor of Mexico City, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a comprehensive cohort of legislative and regulatory colleagues representing both federal and localized governance tiers.

"Starting this afternoon, Mexico officially shifts its operational focus toward WUF14. Our coordination teams are carrying this vital mandate back to our country immediately, anchored by an unyielding institutional commitment to sustain the high organizational benchmark established here in Baku," Romero Caballero announced.

According to the diplomat, the Mexico City government team will immediately activate coordination mechanisms with UN-Habitat to outline the foundational architecture of WUF14. The immediate joint agenda centers on engineering robust bilateral cooperation mechanisms, formalizing municipal governance models, mapping out macro-strategic development priorities, and locking in engagement paths for all international stakeholders.

"WUF14 marks the historic return of the World Urban Forum to the Latin American region after a 14-year hiatus, following the milestone session previously hosted in Medellín, Colombia," the ambassador underscored. "Crucially, we must recognize that WUF14 will operate as the absolute final World Urban Forum cycle hosted before the critical United Nations 2030 deadline, which invests this upcoming summit with monumental global significance," she concluded.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

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