Azerbaijan Highlights Active Civil Society Engagement At WUF13

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) was highly inclusive in both its organization and implementation, and civil society actively participated in the forum, accounting for 12% of the total number of participants, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator of WUF13 Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the official closing ceremony of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

Guliyev emphasized that the creation of the Business and Innovation Center strengthened cooperation with the private sector, investors, and startups and enhanced the role of innovation in urban transformation:

“It is encouraging that the private sector accounted for 13 percent of participants. The Forum has once again demonstrated that urban transformation is more effective when governments, communities, and partners work together.”

Furthermore, Guliyev added that one of the most impressive parts of WUF13 was the“Urban Expo” zone:

“Covering more than 10,000 square meters of exhibition space, the exhibition featured 260 organizations from 81 countries with 122 booths and pavilions. It brought together governments, universities, civil society organizations, public agencies, and the private sector, as well as startups and innovative initiatives.”

The 1,500-square-meter Azerbaijan Pavilion showcased the country's path to urbanization under the theme“From Vision to Action-Together with People.” The pavilion showcased cultural heritage, sustainable planning,“smart cities,” housing policy, tourism, and restoration work in the liberated territories. Approximately 30 events were held in the pavilion, attended by around 1,500 local and international participants.

The committee chair noted that an NGO Forum was organized for the first time as part of WUF13:

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