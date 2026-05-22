Media Reps Crucial To Anchoring WUF13 Core Messages Globally - Anar Guliyev
He made the remarks during the official closing press conference of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.
"The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) leaves a lasting legacy defined not merely by its unprecedented scale, but by its deployment of innovative formats, deep inclusive participation, and highly substantive policy outcomes," he said.
Guliyev expressed firm confidence that the intense panel debates, strategic networking opportunities, and localized solutions engineered throughout the Baku summit will rapidly translate into concrete municipal operations, directly contributing to alleviating global housing deficits and homelessness crises impacting 3.5 billion people worldwide.
"In transmitting the core metrics and developmental breakthroughs of WUF13 to the global public, the role of you - our media representatives - carries exceptional structural significance. By comprehensively covering the strategic goals, institutional milestones, and daily deliberations of this forum, you contribute directly to anchoring its core messages across the global public consciousness," the national coordinator noted.
Guliyev emphasized the long-term motivational impact of the summit on its record-breaking assembly of international delegates.
"Our core expectation is that every participant departs Baku not only fundamentally inspired, but equipped with substantially more robust cross-border partnerships, clear policy priorities, and a renewed institutional determination to execute these mandates. I extend my deepest gratitude to all of you, and we look forward to reconvening the global urban planning community in Mexico," the national coordinator concluded.
Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).
The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.--
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