Uzbekistan, Russia Presidents Review Key Areas Of Strategic Co-Op In Phone Talks
During the conversation, the two leaders reviewed key issues related to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Russia, with particular emphasis on expanding practical cooperation across a broad range of sectors.
The parties positively assessed the growing intensity of bilateral engagement at various levels and noted the active development of inter-parliamentary, business, cultural, and humanitarian exchanges.--
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