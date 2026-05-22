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Uzbekistan, Russia Presidents Review Key Areas Of Strategic Co-Op In Phone Talks

Uzbekistan, Russia Presidents Review Key Areas Of Strategic Co-Op In Phone Talks


2026-05-22 07:07:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation to discuss the further advancement of bilateral relations and the implementation of previously reached agreements, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

During the conversation, the two leaders reviewed key issues related to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Russia, with particular emphasis on expanding practical cooperation across a broad range of sectors.

The parties positively assessed the growing intensity of bilateral engagement at various levels and noted the active development of inter-parliamentary, business, cultural, and humanitarian exchanges.

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