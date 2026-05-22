MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lithium Africa Strengthens Technical Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Rachel Hampton as Vice President of Exploration

May 22, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Lithium Africa Corp.

Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rachel Hampton as Vice President of Exploration, effective May 29, 2026. Dr. Hampton has worked in lithium exploration since 2019, with experience spanning the full spectrum of lithium deposit types - brines, volcano-sedimentary, and pegmatites - and has been at the forefront of applying machine learning workflows to lithium target generation and exploration efficiency.

Dr. Hampton joins Lithium Africa from KoBold Metals, the AI-driven critical minerals exploration company, where she served as Lithium Exploration Geologist. Prior to KoBold, she helped lead exploration at Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) - contributing core technical work at the Thacker Pass Project (Nevada), running pegmatite and volcano-sedimentary greenfield and due diligence programs across North America, and advancing the Caucharí-Olaroz and Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes lithium brine projects, now part of Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE: LAR). Dr. Hampton holds a Ph.D. from the University of Oregon, where her research combined machine learning with geochemistry to understand the emplacement mechanics of large igneous systems - work directly applicable to pegmatite-hosted lithium systems - and is the lead author of a 2025 Economic Geology paper on machine learning applications in sedimentary lithium exploration. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Earth and Planetary Sciences from Harvard University.

Dr. Thomas Benson, Director of Lithium Africa, commented: "I have known Rachel for over a decade, and what sets her apart is the way she works - translating sharp observations in the field into the data-driven algorithms that point us to the next discovery, with an energy that pulls teams along with her. Bringing that approach to our African portfolio is exactly what this stage of the Company requires."

Tyron Breytenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Africa, added: "Rachel is a powerful addition to the strong African geological team we already have on the ground, and her arrival comes at the right moment as we expand our exploration footprint across the continent. We are delighted to welcome her to Lithium Africa."

Dr. Hampton will oversee the Company's exploration programs across Africa, including the Adzopé Project in Côte d'Ivoire and the Springbok Project in South Africa. Her appointment supports the Company's objective of expanding its exploration pipeline through systematic, data-driven target generation.

Ben Gelber will transition from his role as VP of Exploration and will continue to act as a consultant of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Gelber for his service.

Restricted Share Unit ("RSU") Grant

On commencement of her appointment, Dr. Hampton will be granted 200,000 restricted share units (RSUs) of the Company, subject to the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lithium Africa Corp.

Lithium Africa has established a 50/50 joint venture partnership with GFL International Co., Ltd. to advance lithium exploration across Africa. Through this partnership, the Company holds an indirect 50% interest in a portfolio of hard rock lithium assets across South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, and Zimbabwe. For more information, please visit .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director

For further information regarding the Company, contact:

Jeanne Liu, Corporate Communications at ..., 1.604.771.7125

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements in respect of the Company's plans and programs for its exploration portfolio in Africa and the anticipated contributions of Dr. Hampton's appointment thereto. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Lithium Africa Corp.