Legend Power Systems Reports Q2 F2026 Financial Results
|
|Three months ended March 31,
|Six months ended March 31,
|(Cdn$, unless noted otherwise)
|2026
|2025
|Change
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Revenue
|545,838
|522,579
|4%
|798,708
|604,414
|32%
|Cost of sales
|(332,549)
|(408,234)
|(19)%
|(474,103)
|(478,123)
|(1)%
|Gross margin1
|213,289
|114,345
|87%
|324,605
|126,291
|157%
|Gross margin %1
|39%
|22%
|
|41%
|21%
|
|Operating expenses
|(658,743)
|(1,049,412)
|(37)%
|(1,289,748)
|(2,090,698)
|(38)%
|Net loss
|(442,734)
|(939,863)
|53%
|(964,758)
|(1,972,744)
|(51)%
|Adjusted EBITDA2
|(293,833)
|(810,293)
|64%
|(758,935)
|(1,621,953)
|(53)%
1 Gross margin is based on a blend of both equipment and installation revenue.
2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See EBITDA Reconciliation for details.
Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $545,838, compared with $522,579 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The higher revenue during Q2 of fiscal 2026 is primarily due to the fulfillment of additional SmartGATE units.
Gross margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $213,289, compared with $114,345 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase in gross margin, compared to prior quarter of this fiscal, was primarily due to an increase in average selling price of the SmartGATE units and improved factory utilization.
The Company's operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were $658,743, compared with $1,049,412 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The primary cause for the decrease was lower headcount, salaries and consulting costs as a result of internal cost cutting measures.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was negative $293,833, compared with negative $810,293 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.
Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $442,734, compared with a net loss of $939,863 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.
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Investor Relations Agreement
The Company also announces that, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "), it has renewed its engagement with Sophic Capital Inc. (" Sophic Capital ") as its investor relations partner under a new agreement dated May 21, 2026 (the " Agreement "). Sophic Capital is a comprehensive capital markets advisory firm specializing in small-cap growth companies. Pursuant to the Agreement, Sophic Capital will receive $7,000 per month for a term of 12 months. In addition, Legend Power has granted Sophic Capital stock options (the " Options ") to purchase up to 400,000 common shares in the capital of Legend Power (each a " Common Share ") at a price of $0.12 per Option. The Options are non-transferrable, subject to vesting provisions and expire 5 years from the date of issuance, unless Sophic Capital's engagement ceases before the Options expiry date.
About Legend Power Systems Inc.
Legend Power Systems Inc. (/ ) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.
For further information, please contact:
Jonathan Lansky, Director
+1 416 417 7664
...
Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
+ 1 647 503 1054
...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.
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Source: Legend Power Systems Inc.
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