New Break Announces Receipt Of DTC Eligibility In The United States

May 22, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: New Break Resources Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) (" New Break " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (" DTC ").

As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the trading of New Break shares and enhance liquidity in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (" OTCQB ") under the ticker symbol NBRKF.

"Achieving DTC eligibility reflects our commitment to building New Break into a company that is accessible to investors across North America and Europe," said Michael Farrant, President of New Break. "Our recently announced results from 2026 drilling, point to our Moray gold project, located in the famed Ontario Abitibi greenstone belt, as having the potential to grow into a significant gold deposit along the lines of the Young-Davidson gold mine, located 32 km to the southeast of Moray and operated by Alamos Gold Inc. We know that U.S. investors see immense value in investing in a gold discovery of Moray's calibre, located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, and we want those investors to be able to participate easily and efficiently in New Break's growth story."

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders are also leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, Canada, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project and ownership of 6.0 million shares of Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX). The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

New Break trades in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( ) under the symbol CSE: NBRK in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market ( ) under the symbol OTCQB: NBRKF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ( ) under the symbol FSE: O91.

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