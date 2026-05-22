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Admission Of Further Shares To Trading
| 1
| Details of the issuer
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 2
| Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
| a)
| Name, type and identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 1p each
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange – main market
| c)
| Number of further securities admitted
| Securities admitted as part of the Offer: 105,364
| d)
|Total number of securities in issue following admission
|375,544,117 Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares
| 3
| Admission details
| a)
| Date of admission
|22 May 2026
|b)
| Prospectus information
|
Prospectus: N/A
Supplementary: N/A
Company's webpage:
|c)
| Coverage of notification
|All admissions up to and including 22 May 2026
END
For further information, please contact:
| Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
| ...
+44 207 523 4525
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
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