Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Admission Of Further Shares To Trading


2026-05-22 07:01:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22 May 2026

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the“ Company”)

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)

Further to the Company's Allotment of Shares announcement on 15 May 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Company's current offer for subscription (the“ Offer”) and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM
1
Details of the issuer
a)
Name

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)
LEI

213800LRYA19A69SIT31
2
Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)
Name, type and identification code
Ordinary Shares of 1p each

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
b)
Regulated market

 London Stock Exchange – main market
c)
Number of further securities admitted
Securities admitted as part of the Offer: 105,364

d)
Total number of securities in issue following admission 375,544,117 Ordinary Shares of 1p each
e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares
3
Admission details
a)
Date of admission
 22 May 2026
b) Prospectus information
Prospectus: N/A

Supplementary: N/A

Company's webpage:
c) Coverage of notification
 All admissions up to and including 22 May 2026

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
 ...
+44 207 523 4525

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


MENAFN22052026004107003653ID1111155142



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search