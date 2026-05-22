Update On CEO Selection Process
|Media
|Investors
|Christiaan Prins
|Tristan van Strien
|Director of Global Communication
|Global Director of Investor Relations
|Marlous den Bieman
|Lennart Scholtus
|Head of Media, Issues and Crises
|Investor Relations Manager
|E-mail:...
|E-mail:...
|Tel: +31-20-5239-355
|Tel: +31-20-5239590
About HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.
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HEINEKEN Update CEO Selection
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