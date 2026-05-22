Concorde International Group Proprietary Security Model Featured On World FM Day 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YOOV) (the“Company”), an integrated provider of technology-enabled security solutions, today highlighted its continued recognition in the facilities security industry, reflecting more than a decade of leadership in delivering comprehensive security services through its proprietary operational model.

The Company was recently featured in the official World FM Day 2026 commemorative video by the Singapore International Facility Management Association (SIFMA), which showcases organizations contributing to the advancement of the facilities management profession and the built environment ecosystem. This follows the Company's receipt of the“Best FM Partner Award” at the 2025 Facility Management Experts Summit, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in supporting modern facilities security operations.

Since the launch of the Security Industry Transformation Map (ITM) in 2018, Concorde's proprietary business model has consistently been recognized within the facilities security industry for shaping new standards in Singapore's facilities security sector, supporting the industry's shift toward higher levels of efficient resource allocation and value-added cost optimization. This business model innovation is protected by granted patents across 29 jurisdictions worldwide. Over the years, the Company has continuously refined and strengthened the model through technological advancements, enabling facilities to enhance surveillance and response capabilities, improving resilience and business continuity with zero or minimal operational downtime.

“As facilities become more complex and interconnected, customers are demanding smarter surveillance and real-time response capabilities,” said Alan Chua, Co-CEO and Chairman of Concorde International Group.“This is where Concorde's proprietary security model continues to differentiate itself in the market, delivering a clear competitive advantage in the facilities security industry.”



About Concorde International Group

Concorde International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: YOOV), established in 1997, is a business-model-driven provider of security solutions and services, supported by advanced integrated technology enabling cluster surveillance of properties and assets with 24/7 system availability and real-time response. The Group offers the i-Guarding suite of smart solutions, including the patented i-Facility Sprinter (IFS), a mobile platform operating on its proprietary Cluster® aggregation to deliver one-of-its kind innovative security and facility maintenance services. The IFS is protected by patents in more than 29 jurisdictions worldwide.

The Company further integrates its Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) capabilities, enabling organisations to deploy advanced AI-driven solutions without significant infrastructure investment. The company's comprehensive offerings transform traditional security models to deliver enhanced operational performance, consistency, scalability, and cost-efficiency across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement and annual report filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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