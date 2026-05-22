Man Gets Stuck Inside JCB After Huge Swarm Of Honey Bees Surrounds Vehicle (WATCH)

A shocking video showing a JCB machine completely surrounded by a massive swarm of honey bees has gone viral on social media, leaving many users scared and surprised. The clip was shared on X with a Hindi caption claiming that a man drove a JCB into an area filled with honey bees without informing anyone. Soon after, a huge number of bees allegedly attacked and covered the machine from all sides, trapping the driver inside.

The viral caption roughly translated into English says:“My friend went into the honey bees' area with a JCB without informing anyone. There was a huge swarm of bees there and you can see in the video what happened to him after that.”

मेरा दोस्त कल बिना बताए JCB लेकर मधुमक्खियां के इलाके में चला गया.जहां पर मधुमक्खियां का बड़ा झुंड था उसके बाद दोस्त की क्या हालत हुई आप वीडियो में देख सकते हैं. twitter/7taLXRQ9TV

- तहकीक (@khan_tahkeek) May 21, 2026

Driver seen trapped inside machine

In the viral video, the JCB can be seen surrounded by thousands of buzzing bees. The insects appear to cover large parts of the vehicle, especially around the cabin area.

Social media users claimed the driver could not come out because opening the door might have exposed him to dangerous bee stings. Many users said the closed glass cabin possibly saved his life.

Some people online suggested smoke would be needed to safely remove the bees and rescue the driver from the machine.

However, the exact location and time of the video could not be independently verified. There is also no official information about the condition of the driver after the incident.

Social media reacts with fear and humour

The video quickly spread online, with many users posting worried, funny and dramatic reactions. One user wrote that it was lucky smoke arrangements were made at the right time. Another said people should never take heavy machines into unknown areas without thinking carefully.

Several users believed the bees attacked because the hive may have been disturbed intentionally or accidentally.

A user named Rahul Chetry commented that bees usually do not attack humans unless they are disturbed first. Another person wrote that nature should not be disturbed because even a small mistake can become dangerous.

Some users jokingly said the driver would turn into“honey” if he opened the gate of the JCB. Others said the machine looked like it was under attack by an“air force” of bees.

Many viewers also pointed out how dangerous bee attacks can be. One user warned that if the driver had been outside instead of inside the glass cabin, the situation could have become very serious.

Another comment said even a small hole in the cabin could have led to severe injuries.

Users discuss dangers of bee attacks

The incident also started discussions online about the dangers of disturbing bee colonies.

Several users said honey bees do not usually chase people unless their hive is threatened. Others stressed that people should stay careful around forests, trees and areas where bee colonies are present.

Some users expressed concern over how the trapped driver would finally come out of the vehicle safely.

SHOCKING | Man gets trapped inside JCB after a swarm of honey bees covers the entire vehicle twitter/FchI53ua51

- The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) May 21, 2026

A man reportedly got trapped inside a JCB after a massive swarm of honey bees completely covered the vehicle. #ViralVideo #HoneyBees #JCB #Shocking #India twitter/lBPeHOLXFb

- Vishnu (@Vishnu1340367) May 22, 2026

The video continues to gain views online, with many people calling it both frightening and unbelievable.