Rajasthan: Two Faculty Members Of University Held While Accepting Bribe Of Rs 20,000

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 22 (IANS) Acting under the directions of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Headquarters in Jaipur, the ACB's Tonk Unit in Rajasthan conducted a trap operation on Friday and arrested two accused persons, including Dr (Ms.) Meenu Gangal, currently serving as Associate Professor and Head of Department, and Ramesh Chand Meena, currently serving as Assistant Professor/Associate at Dr K.N. Modi University, Banasthali Road, Niwai, while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Director General of Police (ACB), Govind Gupta, stated that the ACB's Tonk Unit had received a complaint alleging that the complainant, a student enrolled in the two-year B.Ed. course (Session 2024–26) at Dr K.N. Modi University, was being harassed by the accused persons.

It was alleged that both accused, acting in collusion, demanded a bribe of Rs 23,000 in exchange for regularising the complainant's attendance, permitting him to appear in the main examinations, and issuing his admit card.

During verification proceedings conducted on May 21, 2026, the accused allegedly reiterated their demand for Rs 23,000 and assured the complainant that payment of the bribe would enable him to appear in the examination and obtain his admit card. Subsequently, under the supervision of Narayan Togas, Deputy Inspector General of Police, ACB Ajmer Range, and led by Trap Laying Officer Rishikesh Meena, Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB Tonk, a trap operation was organised.

During the operation, the accused Dr Meenu Gangal allegedly instructed her co-accused, Ramesh Chand Meena, to accept the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 from the complainant inside her office chamber and in her presence. Ramesh Chand Meena allegedly received the bribe amount, counted the cash, and placed it in his trouser pocket, from where the tainted money was subsequently recovered by the ACB team.

Both accused persons were arrested on the spot while accepting the bribe. Further interrogation and proceedings are being carried out under the supervision of Smita Srivastava, Additional Director General of Police, ACB.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.