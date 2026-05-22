Giribala Singh Questions Police Probe Into Twisha Sharma Death Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 22 (IANS) Retired judge Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of deceased Twisha Sharma, on Friday questioned the manner in which the police were conducting the investigation into the high-profile death case and alleged that the probe was being carried out under pressure.

Speaking to media persons, Giribala Singh responded to allegations by the Katara Hills Police that she was not cooperating with the investigation and had failed to appear at the police station for recording her statement.

She claimed that police officials had repeatedly visited her residence and recorded statements there without formally recording her version.

“The first WhatsApp notice came yesterday after I left for Jabalpur. I have my legal rights. Every day, they sat right here in front of me and took the statement of the peon. They could have taken mine, too,” Giribala Singh said.

She also objected to the issuance of a notice through WhatsApp and alleged that electronic evidence related to the case had been manipulated.

The former judge further said that she, too, wanted to know what exactly had happened at her house on the day of Twisha Sharma's death.

“Normally, such an accident doesn't happen with anyone. I also wanted to see what actually happened at my house,” she added.

Giribala Singh alleged that investigating officials had entered her residence and secretly recorded conversations without her consent. She said her lawyer had moved an application against the alleged actions of the police.

“My advocate has filed an application because they are entering my house like this and secretly recording. This is also a violation of the IT Act, without my notice. And those are doctored videos, doctored audios. They have done something with their conversation,” she alleged.

She also raised questions over the functioning of the Madhya Pradesh Police and claimed that the investigating agency was working under pressure.

“I feel that the police agency here has come under a lot of pressure from them. I feel like a stranger in my own city. So, is Madhya Pradesh not competent to conduct an impartial investigation? This is the question. The police themselves should look into why they are not competent,” Singh said.

The remarks came amid growing controversy surrounding the Twisha Sharma death case, which has led to demands for an independent investigation and legal proceedings in the High Court.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday extended its consent for transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).