SBI Bank Strike On May 25-26 Lender Advises Using Digital Channels

State Bank of India on Friday issued a customer advisory informing that the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) has given notice for a two-day strike on May 25 and 26.

In a post on X, the country's largest lender said efforts are being made to continue essential banking services at branches during the strike period and advised customers to use alternative banking channels to avoid inconvenience.

"Please be advised that the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) has given a notice for a two-day strike on 25th and 26th May 2026," the bank said in its advisory.

SBI advises use of alternative channels

SBI requested customers to use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) for cash requirements during the period.

The bank also advised customers to use Customer Service Points (CSPs), internet banking, YONO, mobile banking, UPI and other digital channels for banking transactions.

"While we are making efforts to provide essential services in the branches, customers are requested to use ATMs/ADWMs for their cash requirements, use Customer Service Points (CSPs) and prefer Internet Banking, YONO, Mobile Banking, UPI and other digital channels," the advisory stated.

The public sector lender said it regrets any inconvenience caused to customers due to the planned strike.

The advisory comes ahead of the proposed industrial action by the staff federation, which could impact branch-level banking operations across several locations during the two-day period. (ANI)

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