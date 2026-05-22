Dying Chimpanzee Reunites With Old Caretaker, Embraces In Joy & Moves Millions Online (WATCH)

Animal videos flood social media daily, but occasionally one captures a message that lingers. Such is the case with footage of Mama, a chimpanzee at Royal Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, Holland.

At 59, Mama was frail, curled in her enclosure, too weak to eat or drink. Caretakers tended to her quietly, but her awareness seemed distant. Then, something remarkable unfolded.

Recognition Of A Lifelong Bond

Jan van Hooff, biologist and founder of the zoo's chimpanzee colony, visited Mama. They had known each other since 1972 but had not met recently. The moment she saw him, Mama's demeanor transformed. Her face lit up, she embraced him, vocalized, and patted him with affection. The display revealed an emotion science long hesitated to attribute to animals: love.

Old caretaker returns to terminally ill chimpanzee and she recognised him twitter/6wYue5a0Cp

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Mama died a week later, but the video became a testament to her life and the bonds she formed.

Mama was already well known in primate research circles. Frans de Waal, van Hooff's first Ph.D. student, described her in his 1982 book Chimpanzee Politics as the colony's senior female and a skilled mediator in male disputes.

De Waal recounted how Mama often calmed violent confrontations. In one case, when the group turned against alpha male Nikkie, Mama climbed to him, touched and kissed him, then led him down. Her presence defused the hostility, restoring order.

Born in the wild around 1957, Mama was first confined in Germany before moving to Arnhem. There, she became central to the colony's shifting dynamics, respected for her awareness and reconciliatory role.