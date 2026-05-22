Yimutian's Wolaicai AI Agent Goes Live Across All Platforms: 200 Million Daily Token Consumption, Agricultural AI Revenue Exceeds US$3,000 Per Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yimutian Inc. (Nasdaq: YMT) (“Yimutian” or the“Company”), a leading AI-driven agricultural digital service company in China, today announced that its WolaiCai AI Agent has been fully deployed across all platforms. The system now consumes over 200 million tokens daily, with agricultural AI-related products generating more than RMB20,000 (approximately US$3,000) in daily revenue. As AI enhances user service efficiency, the Company's agricultural AI strategy continues to deliver growing commercial returns, demonstrating both industrial and commercial value.

As rapid AI advancement is reshaping industries worldwide, agriculture-despite its immense digital transformation potential-remains a sector where AI penetration has been relatively limited. Yimutian began its agricultural AI initiatives in 2023, becoming one of the first Chinese companies to fully integrate large language model technology across the entire value chain of production, distribution, and consumption. The WolaiCai AI Agent represents its core implementation at the trading stage.

The fully launched WolaiCai AI Agent comes in two versions: buyer and seller. On the buyer side, the intelligent agent comprehensively collects procurement requirements-including product category, specifications, quantity, origin, packaging, and delivery destination-then automatically matches supply sources, queries market prices, negotiates pricing, and facilitates deposit transactions to complete inventory locking, scheduling, and shipping arrangements. This significantly shortens procurement cycles and reduces communication costs.

On the seller side, merchants can input their product information, inventory status, quality grades, pricing, available supply, shipping origins, and packaging specifications into the AI agent, which then manages product listings and matches procurement demands-enabling rapid product launches, precise demand matching, and efficient order completion, thereby improving supply matching efficiency and order conversion rates.

“Previously, agricultural product trading relied primarily on manual coordination, with inconsistent response times,” said Yimutian's AI technology lead.“The WolaiCai AI Agent enables more accurate, timely, and efficient information matching between buyers and sellers, improving overall transaction efficiency by at least 50%.”

Additionally, Yimutian plans to launch an“AI Shop Assistant Agent” in the near future, which will automatically handle customer inquiries for merchants, providing 24/7 response to buyer consultations, lead collection, and procurement intent follow-up.

As an agricultural technology company covering the entire industry chain, Yimutian is steadily advancing its AI deployment across production, distribution, and consumption segments.

Production: At AI-driven large-scale digital farms in Zhanjiang, Guangdong, the system analyzes platform big data, weather conditions, soil moisture, and crop growth to enable scientific planting and precision management. For the 2026 growing season, potato farm yields increased by over 20%.

Consumption: At its township-based offline supermarket chain, Yimutian leverages member big data systems and AI analysis of historical consumer behavior and preferences to achieve more precise product selection, shelf display, and inventory allocation-significantly improving merchandise turnover rates.

From trading services to production management to retail operations, Yimutian is currently one of the platforms with the most extensive AI deployment scenarios and the fastest commercialization progress in China's agricultural sector. Multiple AI products have already achieved monetization. The continuously growing token consumption and revenue figures underscore the feasibility and growth potential of the Company's agricultural AI strategy. In China's agricultural product circulation market-worth trillions of yuan annually-the future potential for agricultural AI remains substantial.

Going forward, Yimutian will continue iterating AI agent capabilities, expanding into additional application scenarios, and deepening its integrated AI service capabilities across production, distribution, and consumption to unlock greater industry and commercial value.

About Yimutian Inc.

Yimutian Inc., founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, is a leading digital service provider covering China's entire agricultural value chain. Leveraging AI, big data and other digital technologies, the company provides services across every key stage of the agricultural ecosystem-from production and distribution to consumption-and has built an AI-powered agricultural service platform connecting farms to tables and origins to cities.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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