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Lyondellbasell Announces Quarterly Dividend


2026-05-22 06:31:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON and LONDON, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has declared a dividend of $0.69 per share, to be paid to shareholders on June 8, 2026, with an ex-dividend and record date of June 1, 2026.

About LyondellBasell
We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Sarah Allen LyondellBasell 713-623-3643...

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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