Scindia Urges Guna Residents To Skip Use Of Petrol, Diesel Vehicles During His Two-Day Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Guna, May 22 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday made a public appeal to the people of his Parliamentary constituency, asking them to refrain from using petrol and diesel vehicles during his two-day visit, citing national duty to conserve fuel amid global uncertainties.

In a Facebook post addressed to residents of Guna, Ashoknagar, and Shivpuri, the senior BJP leader invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated calls for saving fuel and requested citizens to extend their support by avoiding petrol and diesel-powered transport during his tour of the area.

Scindia wrote that the affection and blessings of the people remain his greatest strength, and the fuel saved through this collective effort would demonstrate true responsible citizenship.

He emphasised that in times of global economic pressures and fluctuating oil prices, every small step towards conservation counts as a contribution to the nation.

The minister is scheduled to cover multiple segments of his constituency over the next two days, engaging with local communities, reviewing development projects, and addressing public gatherings.

His appeal has quickly gone viral on social media, sparking a mix of supportive comments and sharp reactions from critics.

Not all responses to the minister's appeal have been positive. One netizen offered a pointed rejoinder, suggesting that Scindia should lead by example.

The social media user quipped that the minister himself should travel by public transport, tour his constituency by bus alongside common citizens, and even carry onions to beat the heat, in a sarcastic jab.

The move comes against the backdrop of India's ongoing efforts to reduce dependence on imported crude oil. The country imports over 85 per cent of its petroleum needs, making fuel conservation a recurring theme in government campaigns.

Prime Minister Modi has frequently urged citizens to adopt carpooling, use public transport, and practice mindful driving to cut down on wastage.

In Madhya Pradesh, where Scindia holds considerable influence, fuel prices have remained a sensitive issue for ordinary commuters and farmers alike, especially during the harsh summer months when agricultural and daily mobility demands peak.