Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Friday, May 22, 2026
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|177,650
|+0.17%
|+28.84%
|177,356
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.00
|-0.06%
|-11.40%
|5.00
|5.01
|5.00
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|44.95
|+0.78%
|+41.57%
|44.60
|45.65
|44.50
|57,599,000
|VALE3
|82.63
|+0.77%
|+51.23%
|82.00
|82.88
|81.22
|15,096,200
|ITUB4
|40.12
|+1.13%
|+10.11%
|39.67
|40.45
|39.25
|40,855,200
|BBDC4
|17.90
|+0.22%
|+16.16%
|17.86
|18.09
|17.64
|20,319,000
|BBAS3
|20.82
|+0.58%
|-17.58%
|20.70
|21.05
|20.48
|21,622,000
|B3SA3
|17.02
|+1.37%
|+17.38%
|16.79
|17.15
|16.51
|26,351,000
|ABEV3
|16.40
|+1.11%
|+15.82%
|16.22
|16.55
|16.08
|20,790,100
|WEGE3
|42.47
|-0.26%
|-2.26%
|42.58
|42.85
|41.93
|3,526,500
|PRIO3
|68.00
|-0.92%
|+71.07%
|68.63
|70.43
|67.15
|11,509,100
|SUZB3
|42.26
|+0.14%
|-20.58%
|42.20
|42.58
|41.70
|3,963,000
|RENT3
|44.04
|-0.97%
|+9.12%
|44.47
|44.86
|43.24
|6,409,700
|AZZA3
|19.95
|+1.79%
|-51.85%
|19.60
|19.98
|19.20
|1,219,200
|CSNA3
|6.34
|+3.43%
|-28.84%
|6.13
|6.35
|6.07
|10,193,700
|GGBR4
|23.50
|+0.13%
|+52.01%
|23.47
|23.62
|23.11
|5,693,300
|ENEV3
|25.52
|+1.23%
|+77.96%
|25.21
|25.82
|24.48
|10,550,900
6.34
+3.43% AZZA3
19.95
+1.79% B3SA3
17.02
+1.37% ENEV3
25.52
+1.23% ITUB4
40.12
+1.13% ABEV3
16.40
+1.11% RENT3
44.04
-0.97% PRIO3
68.00
-0.92%
The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.17%, with breadth positive - 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 22 May 2026 Brazil Opens $179M Airline Credit Line as Jet Fuel Doubles Read → 03What to See & DoCULTURE TODAY'S PICK - MAR - PRAÇA MAUÁ No Martins, Sortilégios de desvio - the painter's first institutional solo, and the show of the season
If you give one Friday afternoon to Rio culture this week, give it to the MAR at Praça Mauá, where No Martins's first institutional solo, Sortilégios de desvio, runs through September 20, a two-minute walk from the Praça Mauá VLT and free on Tuesdays and Saturdays. This is the show of the season for the international community curious about contemporary Brazilian painting. Curated by Marcelo Campos with Amanda Bonan, Thayná Trindade, Amanda Rezende and Jean Carlos Azuos, it occupies the second floor of the 1916 building restored for the museum's 2013 opening. Per ART AFRICA, the show“unfolds as a field of deviations, where form and meaning are continually reconfigured.”
What to look for: the figures in everyday clothes rather than the folkloric or religious costumes that anchored most twentieth-century Afro-Brazilian painting, a single editorial choice that does most of the work. Look at the small paper studies where Martins (São Paulo, b. 1991) thinks through the territorial-violence question before painting it, the large-format finished oils on the second floor, and the catalogue essay by Campos. The show sets two registers against each other: the visual denunciation of state violence and the desvios, the ways Black Brazilian life sidesteps that violence to keep culture, leisure and memory alive. The institutional scale is earned.
Where to go after: the Boulevard Olímpico and a coffee at the Museu do Amanhã café, or the VLT straight to Cinelândia for the evening. R$20 / R$10 meia · free Tuesdays and Saturdays · Tue–Sun 10h–17h, closed Wednesdays · Praça Mauá 5.THE CONTRASTING PLAY - CCBB RIO - CENTRO CCBB Rio's Yoshitaka Amano - the pop counterweight, five minutes away and free
If MAR is the painted argument about Black Brazilian everyday life, the CCBB Rio is the pop-illustration counterweight, and the two pair as a single Centro afternoon five minutes apart. The Yoshitaka Amano show Além da Fantasia runs through July 7, free every day, and makes the case that the Final Fantasy and Vampire Hunter D designer is a serious painter who happens to have worked in games and anime. Look for the Deva Loka canvases in acrylic and automotive paint on aluminium, and the early-1970s Tatsunoko anime ink work where the line discipline begins. The commercial and the fine-art work hang side by side, refusing the hierarchy that would separate them.
Combine route: MAR (14h–16h) → VLT Parada dos Museus toward Cinelândia → five-minute walk to the CCBB (16h–19h) → a drink at the Travessa do Comércio. Free · Wed–Mon 9h–20h · Rua Primeiro de Março 66.TONIGHT, AFTER 19H A drier Friday opens up Lapa and the live-music rooms
With the rain easing, Friday is the night to be out in Lapa. Rio Scenarium at R. do Lavradio 20, Lapa runs the Friday programme from 19h, R$50 cover, the three-storey antiques-filled house that is the bairro's flagship and a reliable first stop for visitors. Carioca da Gema at R. Mem de Sá 79 runs the Friday roda from 21h30, R$45 cover, the more intimate room a block away for those who want the music over the spectacle.
For jazz and MPB: Blue Note Rio atop the Lagoa at Av. Borges de Medeiros 1424 runs the Friday set from 20h30 with the panoramic terrace; book ahead. TribOz at R. Conde de Lages 19, Lapa runs the Friday jazz from 20h, R$50, the Australian-run room that is the city's serious jazz address.
For the open-air option, now the weather allows: the Pedra do Sal roda at Largo João da Baiana, Saúde runs the Friday samba from 19h, free, the historic quilombo square in the old port where the genre took root and still the most authentic samba night in the city.ALSO ON
MAM Rio Hélio Oiticica + Rubem Valentim, Tue–Sun 10h–18h, R$14 / R$7 meia, Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85 · IMS Gávea Claudia Andujar Yanomami archive, free, Tue–Sun 11h–20h, Rua Marquês de São Vicente 476 · Paço Imperial Constelações 40 anos, free, Tue–Sun 12h–18h, Praça XV de Novembro 48 · Casa França-Brasil photography, free, Tue–Sun, Rua Visconde de Itaboraí 78 · MNBA Tue–Sun 10h–18h, Av. Rio Branco 199 · Caixa Cultural Rio Centro programme, free, Av. Almirante Barroso 25 · Museu do Amanhã Tue–Sun, R$30, Praça Mauá 1 · Centro Cultural Justiça Federal free, Av. Rio Branco 241.04Getting AroundTRANSPORT METRÔRIO + WEEKEND MATCHDAY PREVIEW
MetrôRio runs Friday 5h–midnight on Linhas 1, 2 and 4. The VLT runs Linha 1 Parada dos Museus for the MAR-CCBB-Praça Mauá route and Linha 3 Carioca for Centro. Saturday brings the matchday operation for Flamengo x Palmeiras at the Maracanã, with Estação Maracanã on Linha 2 extended to 1h; expect the heavier Flamengo crowd-control perimeter on Rua Professor Eurico Rabelo from late afternoon. With the drier weather, the airport runs to Galeão (GIG) and Santos Dumont should run on normal volumes. Rodízio is not in force in the city of Rio de Janeiro.
Beaches: with the weekend clearing, Posto 9 Ipanema and Posto 5 Copacabana return to full Friday-into-weekend rotation, lifeguard cover 8h–18h. The Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas perimeter and the Aterro do Flamengo open for cyclists.05Where to EatFOOD FRIDAY - LUNCH AND THE CENTRO MUSEUM AXIS
Friday Centro lunch for the MAR-CCBB axis: Confeitaria Colombo at R. Gonçalves Dias 32 R$78 12h–17h, the 1894 belle-époque room. Bar Luiz at R. da Carioca 39 from 11h. Café do MAR R$72 executivo. For a longer lunch, Cais do Oriente at R. Visconde de Itaboraí 8 runs until 16h, the courtyard worth the booking.FRIDAY - DINNER
Friday dinner: Lasai (Rafa Costa e Silva R$420) open 19h, booking essential. Oro (Felipe Bronze R$480) open. Olympe (Claude Troisgros) open from 19h30. For Lapa before the music: Nova Capela on Av. Mem de Sá 96 until 4h, the cabrito the classic order. For Santa Teresa: Aprazível at R. Aprazível 62 19h–23h with the city-view veranda back in use.06Practical InfoESSENTIALS FRIDAY SERVICES + THE TAX CALENDAR
Bank branches Friday 10h–16h. Shopping centres Friday 10h–22h (BarraShopping, Rio Sul, Shopping Leblon, Village Mall). The Receita Federal has confirmed the first 2026 IRPF refund batch for May 29, a record R$16 billion to 8.75 million taxpayers, with the filing deadline on May 30; service points in Centro run 8h–16h, though the gov app handles most filings. Pharmacies on plantão. The Praça XV ferry to Niterói runs the full Friday timetable, weather now favourable.07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE
Friday in Rio at 21°C and clearing: the start of the best weekend in weeks. Parque Lage 8h–17h and the Jardim Botânico 8h–17h are back in play, the Pão de Açúcar cable car runs 8h–21h, and the Lagoa perimeter is open for the weekend crowds. International community: Aliança Francesa Friday programme; the British Society Athletic Club weekend fixtures resume; the American Society RJ social calendar picks up with the dry forecast.08Game DaySPORT THE WEEKEND AHEAD Flamengo host Palmeiras in Saturday's Maracanã marquee
The weekend's big fixture is Flamengo x Palmeiras at the Maracanã on Saturday at 21h, the Brasileirão Round 17 meeting of the two title contenders. Palmeiras lead the table on 35 points; Flamengo are second on 31 with a game in hand, so a home win would close the gap to within touching distance. Both arrive from contrasting midweeks: Flamengo beat Estudiantes to reach the Libertadores last 16, while Palmeiras lost at home to Cerro Porteño. The same evening, Mirassol host Fluminense at 19h, the Tricolor sitting third. Tickets for the Maracanã sold out within hours; the dry forecast should make for a full house under the Saturday lights.09Business & MarketsFINANCE
Thursday was a flat, steady session. The Ibovespa edged up 0.17% to 177,649.86 points and the dollar finished close to stable near R$5.00, the index touching an intraday high of 178,547 points. The tone followed Wall Street, where the Dow Jones closed at a record on reports of a mediated US–Iran agreement, with oil prices falling on the same news. Minerva Foods (BEEF3) was the standout decliner, dropping 5.16% after its quarterly results.
The Receita Federal confirmed it will release the first 2026 income-tax refund batch on May 29, a record R$16 billion reaching 8.75 million taxpayers, with the agency noting the payout should support commerce and services. The week's data had already landed: the IBC-Br activity index, the central bank's monthly GDP proxy, fell 0.7% in March against February, worse than the 0.2% to 0.4% decline expected, though the first quarter still grew 1.3%.
The Selic remains at 14.75%; next Copom meeting June 17–18. The Ibovespa holds a gain of about 10% for 2026. The Focus survey still shows the IPCA 2026 forecast above the BCB 4.5% upper-target band.10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEKEND
Sat May 23: Beach weather, 24°C and 10% rain. Flamengo x Palmeiras 21h Maracanã (R17). Mirassol x Fluminense 19h.
Sun May 24: 25°C and clear. Botafogo x Atlético-MG context across the Brasileirão round.COMING UP
May 23–24: Virada Cultural across São Paulo, MASP open 24 hours.
May 26: CBF Copa do Brasil oitavas draw.
May 27: Fluminense x Deportivo La Guaira 21h30 Maracanã (Libertadores R6, decisive).
May 29: First IRPF refund batch paid, R$16 billion.
May 30: 2025 IRPF filing deadline.
May 31: Brazil x Panama 21h Maracanã (WC friendly).11Frequently Asked QuestionsFAQ What exhibitions are on in Rio this weekend?
The MAR at Praça Mauá 5 shows No Martins's first institutional solo, Sortilégios de desvio, through September 20, with free entry on Saturdays. Five minutes away, the CCBB Rio at Rua Primeiro de Março 66 runs Além da Fantasia, a free Yoshitaka Amano retrospective, through July 7, open Wednesday to Monday 9h–20h. Also on: the IMS Gávea shows the Claudia Andujar Yanomami archive free, and the MAM Rio holds the Hélio Oiticica and Rubem Valentim rooms. With the weekend clearing to 24°C, it is a strong window for the Centro and Praça Mauá museum circuit.When is the first 2026 income-tax refund paid?
The Receita Federal will pay the first 2026 income-tax refund batch on May 29, a record R$16 billion reaching 8.75 million taxpayers. The agency said the payout should boost commerce, services and debt repayment across the country. The deadline to file the 2025 return is May 30, so filing before the batch cut-off matters for an earlier refund. Priority goes to elderly taxpayers, people with disabilities, teachers and those who used the pre-filled return and opted for PIX. Foreign residents with Brazilian tax residency who filed are included in the same batches.How did Brazilian markets close on May 21?
The Ibovespa edged up 0.17% to 177,649.86 points on Thursday May 21, with the dollar finishing close to stable near R$5.00. The index tracked Wall Street, where the Dow Jones closed at a record on reports of a mediated US–Iran agreement, with oil falling on the same news. Minerva Foods fell 5.16% after its quarterly results. The week's IBC-Br activity index showed the economy contracting 0.7% in March, worse than expected, though the first quarter still grew 1.3%. The Selic remains at 14.75%, with the next Copom meeting on June 17–18.When is Flamengo vs Palmeiras at the Maracanã?
Flamengo host Palmeiras at the Maracanã on Saturday May 23 at 21h BRT for Brasileirão Round 17, the weekend's marquee fixture between the two title contenders. Palmeiras lead the Brasileirão on 35 points; Flamengo are second on 31 with a game in hand. Both arrive from midweek continental fixtures: Flamengo reached the Libertadores last 16, while Palmeiras lost at home to Cerro Porteño. The match is a Maracanã sellout, and the weekend forecast of 24°C with 10% rain should make for a full house. The same evening, Mirassol host Fluminense at 19h.
Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief, your Rio de Janeiro daily guide for Friday, May 22, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MAR, CCBB Rio, La Cumbuca. Markets: B3, Banco Central, Money Times, Diário do Grande ABC. Sport: CBF, CNN Brasil. Updated: 2026-05-22T07:30:00Z by Rafael Silva Santos
Related: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Thursday, May 21, 2026 · Petrobras Q1 Profit R$32.7B Beats Estimates, R$9B Payout Set · Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Monday, May 11, 2026
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