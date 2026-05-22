São Paulo Daily Brief For Friday, May 22, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief For Friday, May 22, 2026
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|177,650
|+0.17%
|+28.84%
|177,356
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.00
|-0.06%
|-11.40%
|5.00
|5.01
|5.00
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|44.95
|+0.78%
|+41.57%
|44.60
|45.65
|44.50
|57,599,000
|VALE3
|82.63
|+0.77%
|+51.23%
|82.00
|82.88
|81.22
|15,096,200
|ITUB4
|40.12
|+1.13%
|+10.11%
|39.67
|40.45
|39.25
|40,855,200
|BBDC4
|17.90
|+0.22%
|+16.16%
|17.86
|18.09
|17.64
|20,319,000
|BBAS3
|20.82
|+0.58%
|-17.58%
|20.70
|21.05
|20.48
|21,622,000
|B3SA3
|17.02
|+1.37%
|+17.38%
|16.79
|17.15
|16.51
|26,351,000
|ABEV3
|16.40
|+1.11%
|+15.82%
|16.22
|16.55
|16.08
|20,790,100
|WEGE3
|42.47
|-0.26%
|-2.26%
|42.58
|42.85
|41.93
|3,526,500
|PRIO3
|68.00
|-0.92%
|+71.07%
|68.63
|70.43
|67.15
|11,509,100
|SUZB3
|42.26
|+0.14%
|-20.58%
|42.20
|42.58
|41.70
|3,963,000
|RENT3
|44.04
|-0.97%
|+9.12%
|44.47
|44.86
|43.24
|6,409,700
|AZZA3
|19.95
|+1.79%
|-51.85%
|19.60
|19.98
|19.20
|1,219,200
|CSNA3
|6.34
|+3.43%
|-28.84%
|6.13
|6.35
|6.07
|10,193,700
|GGBR4
|23.50
|+0.13%
|+52.01%
|23.47
|23.62
|23.11
|5,693,300
|ENEV3
|25.52
|+1.23%
|+77.96%
|25.21
|25.82
|24.48
|10,550,900
6.34
+3.43% AZZA3
19.95
+1.79% B3SA3
17.02
+1.37% ENEV3
25.52
+1.23% ITUB4
40.12
+1.13% ABEV3
16.40
+1.11% RENT3
44.04
-0.97% PRIO3
68.00
-0.92%
The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.17%, with breadth positive - 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 22 May 2026 Brazil Opens $179M Airline Credit Line as Jet Fuel Doubles Read → 03What to See & DoCULTURE TODAY'S PICK - MASP - AV. PAULISTA Damián Ortega at MASP - see it on a quiet Friday before the Virada turns Paulista into a million-person open house
If you give one Friday afternoon to São Paulo culture this week, give it to the MASP at Av. Paulista 1578, where the Mexican sculptor Damián Ortega's institutional survey runs through September 13, two minutes from Trianon-MASP on the Linha Verde. This is the smart-timing play: from 18h Saturday the museum becomes the 24-hour anchor of the Virada Cultural, free and packed, so a Friday late-afternoon visit is the calmer way to see it. The galleries are open until 20h Thursday and Friday and Ortega's room rewards a slow walk.
What to look for: the suspended Volkswagen Beetle Cosmic Thing, the exploded-object sculptures that read like industrial drawings in space, and the smaller wall works that show the conceptual line back to Mexico City in the early 1990s. Ortega works in the lineage of Gabriel Orozco, where everyday objects are taken apart and made to argue about labour, geology and time. Pair it with the MASP's permanent collection on the glass easels, the Lina Bo Bardi installation that the museum will keep open through the Virada night between 0h and 10h Sunday.
Where to go after: the Conjunto Nacional at Paulista 2073 for an early dinner and a Livraria Cultura browse, or the Vão Livre under the museum for the open-air view. R$60 / R$30 meia · free Tuesdays · Tue 10h–18h, Wed 10h–18h, Thu–Fri 10h–20h, Sat–Sun 10h–18h, closed Mondays · Av. Paulista 1578.THE CONTRASTING PLAY - JAPAN HOUSE - AV. PAULISTA Japan House's kigumi - Japanese nail-free joinery, free, one block from the MASP
If MASP is the conceptual-sculpture argument, Japan House São Paulo is the precision-craft counterweight one block north on the same avenue, and the two pair as a single Paulista afternoon. kigumi, the new show on Japanese wood joinery that opened May 5 and runs through August 2, makes the case that the timber joints that hold up Japanese temples without a single nail are a discipline of geometric thinking as serious as any drawing practice. Look for the full-scale demonstration joints visitors can take apart and reassemble, and the documentary footage of master carpenters working the dovetails by chisel.
Combine route: MASP (15h–18h) → ten-minute walk north on Paulista → Japan House (18h–20h) → a coffee on the Conjunto Nacional ground floor. Free · Tue–Fri 10h–18h, Sat–Sun 10h–19h · Av. Paulista 52.TONIGHT, AFTER 19H A last quiet Friday in the music rooms before the Virada all-nighter
Friday is the last calm night in the city's live-music rooms before the Virada turns the centre into a 24-hour scrum. Bar Brahma at Av. São João 677, República runs the Friday samba from 20h, R$30 cover, the heritage room operating on the corner of Ipiranga and São João since 1948 and the most reliable first stop for visitors. Casa de Francisca at R. José Maria Lisboa 190, Jardim Paulista runs the Friday set from 21h30, R$70, the small-format jazz and MPB room that prizes the listening over the spectacle.
For samba and choro: Ó do Borogodó at R. Horácio Lane 21, Vila Madalena runs the Friday roda from 22h, R$40 cover, the corner bar where the queue forms early and the music runs until 3h. SESC Pompeia at R. Clélia 93 runs its Friday programme in the Lina Bo Bardi sheds from 21h.
For a Saturday-night preview without the crowds: Blue Note São Paulo on Av. Paulista runs the Friday set from 22h, the rooftop room in the same Conjunto Nacional building that the MASP visit anchors. The Vila Madalena bairro between R. Aspicuelta and R. Mourato Coelho fills out from 22h with the usual perimeter, less the Virada displacement that hits República and Centro on Saturday.ALSO ON
Pinacoteca Luz Pascale Marthine Tayou Nocaute, the Cameroonian's first solo in Brazil across seven rooms, Wed–Mon 10h–18h, R$15 / R$7.50 meia, Praça da Luz 2 · Pina Estação Macunaíma é Duwid, curated by Gustavo Caboco, Largo General Osório 66 · IMS Paulista Luiz Braga Arquipélago Imaginário, free, Tue–Sun 10h–20h, Av. Paulista 2424 · Itaú Cultural Mestre Didi, free, Av. Paulista 149, through July 5 · Pina Contemporânea Para Crianças with Haus der Kunst Munich · Centro Cultural FIESP Av. Paulista 1313.04Getting AroundTRANSPORT RODÍZIO + VIRADA WEEKEND OPERATION
Friday rodízio: final plates 7 and 8 are restricted from the city's expanded centre between 7h–10h and 17h–20h. The Metrô runs Friday 4h40–midnight on Linhas Azul, Verde, Vermelha, Amarela and Lilás, with the CPTM trains on the standard timetable. The Virada Cultural operation kicks in from Saturday 18h: Metrô and CPTM run 24 hours straight through Sunday evening to handle the 4.8 million expected, and from midnight Sunday the city's municipal buses go free under Domingão Tarifa Zero. The Paulista is the most demanded stretch, with Estação Trianon-MASP on Linha Verde the closest stop for the MASP all-nighter.
Airports: Congonhas (CGH) and Guarulhos (GRU) run on normal volumes despite the wet weekend forecast; the Connect Bus from Praça da República to GRU runs the full Friday timetable. Galeão-São Paulo air-shuttles continue normally.05Where to EatFOOD FRIDAY - LUNCH AND THE PAULISTA MUSEUM AXIS
Friday Paulista lunch for the MASP-Japan House axis: Riviera at Av. Paulista 2584 R$95 12h–16h, the modernist room facing the IMS. Galeria dos Pães at R. Estados Unidos 1645 from 8h, the round-the-clock Jardins reference. Café do MASP R$75 executivo. For a longer lunch, A Casa do Porco at R. Araújo 124 (Jacquin Bouzeran, 50 Best) runs until 16h on the Saturday booking ladder.FRIDAY - DINNER
Friday dinner: D.O.M. (Alex Atala R$890 menu) open 19h–23h, booking essential. Maní (Helena Rizzo R$520) open at R. Joaquim Antunes 210. Mocotó (Rodrigo Oliveira R$220) at Av. Nossa Senhora do Loreto 1100 open from 19h, the Vila Medeiros sertão classic. For Vila Madalena before the live-music rooms: Bráz Pizzaria at R. Vupabuçu 271 until 1h, the burrata-and-calabresa house combination.06Practical InfoESSENTIALS FRIDAY SERVICES + THE TAX CALENDAR
Bank branches Friday 10h–16h. Shopping centres Friday 10h–22h (Shopping Iguatemi, Shopping Cidade Jardim, Shopping JK Iguatemi, Shopping Eldorado). The Receita Federal has confirmed the first 2026 IRPF refund batch for May 29, a record R$16 billion to 8.75 million taxpayers, with the filing deadline on May 30; the gov app handles most filings and the Receita posto at Av. Paulista 1804 runs 8h–16h. Pharmacies on plantão. The Poupatempo Sé and Lapa units operate the standard Friday timetable.07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE
Friday in São Paulo at 17°C and 25% rain: the calmer day before the Virada all-nighter. Parque do Ibirapuera 5h–midnight is open for the Friday morning run before the rain returns, the Avenida Paulista Ciclofaixa runs Sunday 7h–16h with the Virada displacement to consider, and the Mercado Municipal at R. da Cantareira 306 is open 6h–18h for the Friday-morning mortadela sandwich crowd. International community: the Aliança Francesa SP Friday programme runs at R. General Jardim 182; the British Society SP weekend programme picks up; the American Society of São Paulo monthly meetup is on the Paulista calendar.08Game DaySPORT THE WEEKEND AHEAD São Paulo host Botafogo in Dorival Jr's Brasileirão debut
The weekend's local fixture is São Paulo x Botafogo at the Morumbis on Saturday at 17h, the Brasileirão Round 17 opener and Dorival Júnior's first league match since returning to the Tricolor bench. São Paulo sit fourth on points but on a seven-match winless run across competitions, three points ahead of the first team outside the G5; Botafogo are ninth on 21 points but bring the league's best attack at 29 goals scored. Both clubs come from midweek continental work: São Paulo drew Millonarios at home in the Sul-Americana, Botafogo beat Independiente Petrolero 3-0 in Paraguay. Sunday at 18h30 brings Corinthians x Atlético-MG at the Neo Química Arena. The Virada Cultural is the larger weekend story, but the Morumbis crowd will turn out for Dorival's first lap.09Business & MarketsFINANCE
Thursday was a flat, steady session at B3. The Ibovespa edged up 0.17% to 177,649.86 points and the dollar finished close to stable near R$5.00, the index touching an intraday high of 178,547 points. The tone followed Wall Street, where the Dow Jones closed at a record on reports of a Pakistan-mediated US–Iran agreement, with oil prices falling on the same news. Minerva Foods (BEEF3) was the standout decliner, dropping 5.16% after its quarterly results.
The Receita Federal confirmed it will release the first 2026 income-tax refund batch on May 29, a record R$16 billion reaching 8.75 million taxpayers, with the agency noting the payout should support commerce, services and debt repayment. The week's data had already landed: the IBC-Br activity index, the central bank's monthly GDP proxy, fell 0.7% in March against February, worse than the 0.2% to 0.4% decline expected, though the first quarter still grew 1.3%.
The Selic remains at 14.75%; next Copom meeting June 17–18. The Ibovespa holds a gain of about 10% for 2026. The Focus survey still shows the IPCA 2026 forecast above the BCB 4.5% upper-target band, the key signal for São Paulo's financial sector heading into the second half.10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEKEND
Sat May 23: Virada Cultural opens 18h, MASP free 24h, Theatro Municipal and Biblioteca Mário de Andrade open through the night. São Paulo x Botafogo 17h Morumbis (R17).
Sun May 24: Virada Cultural runs to 18h, Domingão Tarifa Zero on municipal buses from midnight. Corinthians x Atlético-MG 18h30 Neo Química Arena.COMING UP
May 26: CBF Copa do Brasil oitavas draw.
May 28: Palmeiras x Junior Barranquilla 21h30 Allianz Parque (Libertadores R6).
May 29: First IRPF refund batch paid, R$16 billion.
May 30: 2025 IRPF filing deadline.
May 31: Brazil x Panama 21h Maracanã (WC friendly).11Frequently Asked QuestionsFAQ What exhibitions are on in São Paulo this weekend?
The MASP at Av. Paulista 1578 shows the Damián Ortega institutional survey through September 13, free Tuesdays, and stays open 24 hours from 18h Saturday to 18h Sunday for the Virada Cultural. One block north, Japan House São Paulo at Av. Paulista 52 runs kigumi, a free show on Japanese nail-free wood joinery, through August 2. Also on Paulista: the Itaú Cultural Mestre Didi retrospective free through July 5, and the IMS Paulista Luiz Braga Arquipélago Imaginário free through August 31. At Luz, the Pinacoteca runs Pascale Marthine Tayou's Nocaute, his first solo in Brazil across seven rooms.What is the Virada Cultural and when does it run?
The Virada Cultural is São Paulo's annual 24-hour free arts festival, running this year from Saturday May 23 to Sunday May 24 with more than 1,200 presentations across 21 stages and an expected public of 4.8 million. For the first time the MASP opens 24 hours straight, free from 18h Saturday to 18h Sunday. The Metrô and CPTM run the full 24 hours, and municipal buses are free under Domingão Tarifa Zero from midnight Sunday. The Paulista corridor is the densest stretch, with MASP, FIESP, IMS Paulista, Itaú Cultural, Japan House and Casa das Rosas all on the programme.When is the first 2026 income-tax refund paid?
The Receita Federal will pay the first 2026 income-tax refund batch on May 29, a record R$16 billion reaching 8.75 million taxpayers. The agency said the payout should boost commerce, services and debt repayment across the country. The deadline to file the 2025 return is May 30, so filing before the batch cut-off matters for an earlier refund. Priority goes to elderly taxpayers, people with disabilities, teachers and those who used the pre-filled return and opted for PIX. Foreign residents with Brazilian tax residency who filed are included in the same batches.How did Brazilian markets close on May 21?
The Ibovespa edged up 0.17% to 177,649.86 points on Thursday May 21, with the dollar finishing close to stable near R$5.00. The index tracked Wall Street, where the Dow Jones closed at a record on reports of a Pakistan-mediated US–Iran agreement, with oil falling on the same news. Minerva Foods fell 5.16% after its quarterly results. The week's IBC-Br activity index showed the economy contracting 0.7% in March, worse than expected, though the first quarter still grew 1.3%. The Selic remains at 14.75%, with the next Copom meeting on June 17–18.
São Paulo Daily Brief, your São Paulo daily guide for Friday, May 22, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MASP, Japan House São Paulo, Itaú Cultural, Pinacoteca, Prefeitura de São Paulo. Markets: B3, Banco Central, Money Times, Bloomberg Línea. Sport: CBF, CNN Brasil. Updated: 2026-05-22T07:30:00Z by Rafael Silva Santos
Related: São Paulo Daily Brief for Thursday, May 21, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Friday, May 22, 2026 · Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Monday, May 11, 2026
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