Honda ZR-V Hybrid Arrives In India, Bookings Open Ahead Of July Deliveries

Honda Cars India has introduced the Honda ZR-V in the Indian market, expanding the brand's premium hybrid portfolio alongside the updated Honda City. The ZR-V, which was imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) from Japan, represents Honda's return to the high-end mid-size hybrid SUV market with an emphasis on improved safety, driving dynamics, design, and technology.

The all-new ZR-V has a powerful road presence, aerodynamic details, and a stylish SUV shape with flowing body lines. The SUV has a sleek black vertical-slat grille up front, with narrow full-LED headlights with built-in LED DRLs and sequential turn indicators on either side. Efficiency is increased and drag is decreased by aerodynamic air intakes placed beneath the headlights.

Honda ZR-V: Exteriors and Design

The SUV has twin exhaust finishers, body-colored tailboard spoilers, gun-metallic skid garnishes and LED combo tail lights at the back. The SUV's athletic appearance is further enhanced by its 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The ZR-V's dimensions are 4,567 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, and 1,621 mm in height. Its wheelbase is 2,655 mm. For better manoeuvrability, Honda has also added a 5.5-meter turning radius to the SUV.

Honda ZR-V: Interiors

Dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, powered front seats with 8-way adjustment for the driver and 4-way adjustment for the co-driver, a powered tailgate, leatherette seat upholstery and center armrests for both front and rear passengers are just a few of the premium features found in the Honda ZR-V Hybrid. Dual-zone temperature control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, and powered front seats with 8-way driver and 4-way co-driver adjustment are just a few of the SUV's high-end amenities. A motorised tailboard, leatherette seat upholstery and center armrests for both front and back passengers are further convenience features.

With leather upholstery, soft-touch surfaces, and metallic trim components dispersed throughout the dashboard and door panels, the ZR-V's interior has a dynamic all-black design. The higher center console makes the cockpit seem more driver-focused, while the horizontally stacked dashboard design improves the sensation of spaciousness.

The SUV has a strong emphasis on practicality as well. It has many trays and storage areas throughout the interior, a huge center console that can hold a tablet, rear AC vents, a rear armrest, and fold-flat rear seats. The ZR-V can accommodate up to 1,313 litres of baggage when the second-row seats are folded down.

Honda ZR-V: Powertrain & Efficiency

Honda's 2.0-litre direct-injection Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, coupled with the company's dual-motor e:HEV hybrid system and e-CVT gearbox, powers the ZR-V. The configuration generates 184 horsepower between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm and 315 Nm of torque between 0 and 2,000 rpm.

Depending on the driving circumstances, the hybrid system automatically alternates between Engine Drive, Hybrid Drive, and Electric Drive modes. Engine drive is employed for prolonged high-speed cruising, electric mode allows for quiet takeoffs, and hybrid mode provides better acceleration.

Additionally, drivers have the option of choosing between Normal, Sport, and Eco drive modes. Honda claims that the SUV's MacPherson front suspension, multi-link rear suspension, and Electric Power Steering (EPS) enhance handling stability and ride comfort.

Honda ZR-V: Additional Features

The ZR-V has a 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that can link wirelessly to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 12-speaker Bose premium surround sound system takes care of the audio tasks. Honda SENSING advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are standard on the brand-new ZR-V.

Additional safety features include:

8 airbags

360-degree surround-view camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Driver attention monitor

Hill descent control

Hill start assist

Vehicle Stability Assist with traction control

Agile Handling Assist

Rain-sensing wipers

Frameless auto-dimming IRVM

Four-wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Honda ZR-V: Colours and Availability

The all-new ZR-V will be available in four colour options: Twilight Mist Black Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Crystal Black Pearl.

Honda has commenced bookings for the ZR-V across dealerships in India, while customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2026.