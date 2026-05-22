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Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-53 Result Today (May 22, 2026): ₹1 Crore Jackpot Announced At 3 PM

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-53 Result Today (May 22, 2026): ₹1 Crore Jackpot Announced At 3 PM


2026-05-22 06:15:25
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Kerala Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-53 draw, held on May 22, 2026. The much-awaited draw has crowned ticket number RE 885786 as the winner of the grand first prize worth ₹1 crore.

Top Prize Winners 

1st Prize (₹1,00,00,000): RE 885786 

2nd Prize (₹30,00,000): RE 318008 

3rd Prize (₹5,00,000): RH 864462 Consolation Prize (₹5,000)

Consolation prizes 

The winning series include: RA 885786, RB 885786, RC 885786, RD 885786, RF 885786, RG 885786, RH 885786, RJ 885786, RK 885786, RL 885786, RM 885786.

4th Prize (₹5,000)

Winning numbers: 0075, 0710, 1497, 1605, 5076, 5635, 6376, 7240, 7548, 8089, 8426, 8611, 9027, 9132, 9228, 9601, 9653, 9793, 9876.

5th Prize (₹2,000)

Winning numbers: 1327, 2702, 3121, 4575, 7558, 7909.

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers with official results and follow due procedures to claim their prizes.

MENAFN22052026007385015968ID1111154999



AsiaNet News

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