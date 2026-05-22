Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-53 Result Today (May 22, 2026): ₹1 Crore Jackpot Announced At 3 PM

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers with official results and follow due procedures to claim their prizes.

The Kerala Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-53 draw, held on May 22, 2026. The much-awaited draw has crowned ticket number RE 885786 as the winner of the grand first prize worth ₹1 crore.

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