Pharmacogenomics (PGX) Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Pharmacogenomics (Pgx) Market Size & Growth Analysis The pharmacogenomics (PGX)market size was valued at USD 9.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 10.52 billion in 2026 to USD 20.61 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the pharmacogenomics (PGX) market with a share of 41.36% in 2025. Pharmacogenomics is the study of how genes influence individual responses to medications. It combines pharmacology and genomics to help doctors select safer, more effective treatments based on a patient's genetic profile. This approach improves drug efficacy, reduces adverse reactions, and supports personalized medicine for managing diseases with greater precision overall. The pharmacogenomics (PGX) market demand is driven by rising adoption of personalized medicine, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness of adverse drug reactions. Advancements in genomic sequencing technologies, expanding precision healthcare initiatives, and supportive government funding are accelerating market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly integrating pharmacogenomic testing to improve drug efficacy and patient outcomes. Key Takeaways The North America pharmacogenomics (PGX)market accounted for a share of 41.36% in 2025. The Asia Pacific pharmacogenomics (PGX)market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period. By product & service, the software & services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period. By technology, DNA sequencing held the largest market share of 33.47% in 2025. By application, the pain management segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% during the forecast period. The US pharmacogenomics (PGX)market size was valued at USD 3.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion in 2026. Impact Of AI In Pharmacogenomics (Pgx) Market Artificial intelligence is transforming the pharmacogenomics market by improving genomic data interpretation, drug-response prediction, and precision medicine development. AI-powered platforms enable faster identification of gene-drug interactions, optimize personalized therapies, and reduce adverse drug reactions. Machine learning and big data analytics are accelerating pharmacogenomic testing adoption across healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions globally. The following companies are leveraging AI in pharmacogenomics: Illumina, in partnership with Tempus AI, integrates AI-enabled sequencing and multimodal clinical data for advancing pharmacogenomic diagnostics and precision medicine applications. PGxAI launched the AI-driven Sirius pharmacogenetics engine covering 730 drugs and 40 pharmacogenes to personalize drug selection, dosage optimization, and genomic-level drug interaction management. QIAGEN uses Pharmacogenomic Insights (PGXI), an AI-supported knowledge platform integrating CPIC, FDA, and PharmVar datasets for the automated interpretation of gene-drug interactions and sequencing results. Pharmacogenomics (Pgx) Market Trends Expansion of AI-integrated Pharmacogenomic Platforms A major trend in the pharmacogenomics (PGx) market is the integration of AI-enabled PGx decision-support tools directly into hospital electronic health record systems for real-time prescribing optimization. In 2025, Tempus AI expanded its Tempus Next platform with automated PGx analytics for oncology and cardiology workflows, enabling physicians to interpret CYP2D6 and CYP2C19 variants during prescribing. Large US health systems are increasingly embedding PGx alerts into Epic-based infrastructures to reduce adverse drug reactions and improve therapy personalization at scale. Growth of Pharmacogenomic Companion Diagnostics for CNS and Psychiatry Drug Commercialization The pharmacogenomics market is witnessing rapid adoption of PGx companion diagnostics for central nervous system and psychiatric therapies, where patient-specific drug-response variability remains clinically significant. Advanced genomic profiling is enabling more precise antidepressant and antipsychotic therapy selection, improving treatment effectiveness and reducing hospitalization risks associated with ineffective medication use. Pharmaceutical and molecular diagnostics companies are increasingly investing in precision psychiatry platforms, neuropharmacology-focused biomarker discovery, and genotype-guided therapeutic development to strengthen commercialization opportunities in targeted CNS treatment markets globally. Pharmacogenomics (Pgx) Market Investment And Funding Analysis The pharmacogenomics market is experiencing rising investment and funding activity driven by increasing demand for AI-enabled genomic interpretation, precision medicine platforms, biomarker-driven drug development, and advanced next-generation sequencing technologies. Funding is primarily focused on expanding pharmacogenomic testing capabilities, strengthening bioinformatics infrastructure, and commercializing personalized therapy solutions for oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. Following are some major funding activities undertaken by companies in 2025: Key Funding Activities in Pharmacogenomics (PGX) Market, 2025

Company Timeline Activity Focus Value SeqOne Genomics May 2025 Funding– Growth financing round Expansion of AI-powered genomic analysis and pharmacogenomic interpretation platforms for personalized medicine and clinical NGS diagnostics Over USD 23.2 million MedGenome July 2025 Funding– Series E round Expansion of genomics and precision diagnostics services supporting pharmacogenomics and personalized healthcare across emerging markets USD 47.5 million Circular genomics December 2025 Funding– Series A financing Clinical development and commercialization of circular RNA precision medicine and neuropharmacogenomic biomarker platforms USD 15 million

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 9.69 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 10.52 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 20.61 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 8.77% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US)

Market Summary

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Pharmacogenomics (Pgx) Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Rising Commercialization of Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers in Drug Development and Expansion of Preemptive Pharmacogenomic Testing Drives Market

Biomarker-driven oncology development is significantly accelerating precision medicine adoption, as pharmaceutical companies increasingly rely on genomic profiling to identify patient subgroups most likely to respond to targeted cancer therapies. This shift strengthens the role of companion diagnostics in late-stage clinical trials and regulatory approvals. In 2025, Roche expanded its biomarker-linked oncology pipeline through enhanced use of Foundation Medicine genomic profiling in targeted therapy development, improving patient stratification and enabling higher clinical success rates in precision cancer treatment programs worldwide.

The growing integration of preemptive pharmacogenomic testing into hospital electronic prescribing infrastructure is significantly driving the pharmacogenomics market. Healthcare systems are increasingly embedding genotype-guided prescribing alerts directly into clinical decision-support workflows to identify medication-response risks before therapy initiation. This approach is accelerating adoption of panel-based PGx testing across cardiology, oncology, and psychiatry departments, where high-cost therapies and adverse drug reactions create substantial treatment burdens. The shift toward automated genomic prescribing support is expanding long-term demand for sequencing and bioinformatics, which significantly drives pharmacogenomics (PGX) market growth.

Market Restraints

Lack of Harmonized Variant Interpretation Standards and High Cost of Pharmacogenomic Testing Restrain Market Expansion

The absence of fully harmonized pharmacogenomic variant interpretation frameworks across global databases such as CPIC, PharmVar, and national genomic repositories restrains market growth. Differences in allele classification and drug-response annotation create inconsistencies in clinical reporting and limit interoperability between testing platforms. Ongoing discrepancies in actionable variant definitions across regions continue to challenge multinational diagnostic companies, increasing validation costs and delaying regulatory approvals for standardized PGx panels, particularly in cross-border clinical trials and global precision medicine programs.

High cost of clinical PGx testing and limited insurance reimbursement, which restricts routine use in standard prescribing workflows. Pharmacogenomic panels cost between USD 250 and USD 2,000 per test, depending on gene coverage, sequencing depth, and interpretation services. Even targeted single-gene assays can range from USD 90 to 260 per gene, increasing overall cost for multi-drug patients requiring broader panels. This high upfront expense discourages preemptive testing in outpatient care settings despite long-term potential savings in adverse drug reaction reduction and therapy optimization.

Market Opportunities

Embedding Pharmacogenomics in Population-scale Biobank and Hospital-EHR Offer Growth Opportunities for Market Players

A key opportunity for the pharmacogenomics market is the integration of pharmacogenomic testing into national biobank initiatives and population-scale genome sequencing programs, enabling preemptive drug-response mapping at scale. Countries expanding genomic infrastructure are increasingly combining pharmacogenomic data with longitudinal health records to support predictive prescribing models. In 2026, large-scale initiatives such as UK Biobank-linked translational research programs and national precision medicine frameworks accelerated PGx dataset expansion, creating commercial opportunities for sequencing platforms, AI interpretation tools, and cloud-based clinical decision-support ecosystems.

Direct integration of pharmacogenomic decision-support engines into electronic prescribing systems is emerging as a high-value growth avenue for managing complex polypharmacy cases in elderly and multimorbid patients. These systems enable real-time genotype-informed dosing recommendations at the point of care, reducing medication mismatch risks and adverse drug reactions. Large hospital networks are piloting automated pharmacogenomic alert layers within inpatient and outpatient EHR workflows, especially for patients receiving anticoagulants, antidepressants, and cardiovascular therapies, where drug–gene interactions significantly influence treatment safety and hospitalization costs.

Market Challenges

Fragmented Reimbursement Coverage and Lack of Standardized Panel Use Challenge Widespread Pharmacogenomics Adoption

Inconsistent reimbursement policies for multi-gene pharmacogenomic panels across public and private payers create challenges in clinical adoption. Even when clinical utility is established, hospitals often struggle to secure coverage for preemptive testing before drug prescriptions. Variability in Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) determinations for PGx panels in the US continues to restrict large-scale deployment, especially for cardiology panels, slowing standardized integration into routine prescribing workflows despite growing evidence supporting cost savings.

Another key challenge is the absence of standardized clinical protocols for preemptive pharmacogenomic panel testing across healthcare systems, leading to inconsistent adoption even within the same region. Hospitals differ significantly in when and how PGx testing is ordered, with some using reactive testing only after adverse drug responses. This lack of uniform testing pathways limits the scalability of pharmacogenomics programs, reduces dataset continuity for longitudinal patient monitoring, and slows institutional investment in automated genotype-guided prescribing infrastructure.

Pharmacogenomics (Pgx) Regional Outlook North America: Market Leadership through Widespread Integration of Pharmacogenomic Decision-Support and Rapid Adoption of Preemptive Multi-Gene Panels in Hospitals

The North America pharmacogenomics (PGX) market accounted for the largest regional share of 41.36% in 2025 due to widespread integration of pharmacogenomic decision-support tools into electronic health record systems and strong adoption of oncology biomarker-driven therapies. Large integrated health networks are embedding genotype-guided prescribing alerts to reduce adverse drug reactions and improve therapeutic outcomes. US-based health systems such as Mayo Clinic expanded institutional pharmacogenomic programs linked to clinical decision platforms, accelerating real-time use in polypharmacy management and oncology care, supported by advanced genomic infrastructure.

US Pharmacogenomics (PGX) Market

The pharmacogenomics (PGX) market expansion in the US is led by rapid adoption of preemptive multi-gene panels in hospital systems and strong regulatory support for companion diagnostics in oncology drug approvals. Academic medical centers are increasingly integrating pharmacogenomic data into prescribing workflows for psychiatry, cardiology, and oncology. Initiatives such as the NIH-backed All of Us Research Program continue to expand population-scale genomic datasets, enabling broader clinical translation of gene-drug interaction insights and accelerating commercialization of precision medicine solutions across healthcare systems.

Canada Pharmacogenomics (PGX) Market

The pharmacogenomics (PGX) market in Canada is fueled by healthcare-led genomic medicine initiatives and increasing use of pharmacogenomic testing in hospital-based prescribing systems. Public health networks are focusing on integrating genomic data into chronic disease management pathways to improve drug safety and reduce adverse reactions. Canadian precision health programs under provincial genomics networks are advancing clinical implementation of pharmacogenomic testing in oncology and mental health treatments.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by National Genomic Infrastructure Programs and Strong Investment in Sequencing Infrastructure

The Asia Pacific pharmacogenomics (PGX) market is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest regional growth. This growth is fueled by large-scale government-led genomic medicine initiatives, rising integration of pharmacogenomic testing into hospital laboratory networks, and increasing demand for multi-gene panels in oncology and cardiovascular care. Growth is further supported by expanding bioinformatics capacity and declining sequencing costs across regional diagnostic laboratories. Increasing focus on precision prescribing in tertiary hospitals and rising pharmaceutical collaborations for biomarker-driven drug development are strengthening regional adoption.

China Pharmacogenomics (PGX) Market

The pharmacogenomics (PGX) market ecosystem in China benefits from the integration of population-scale genomic databases with hospital electronic medical record systems. Rapid expansion of precision oncology programs and strong investment in sequencing infrastructure across tier-1 hospitals are accelerating clinical adoption. Domestic biotechnology firms are developing AI-supported pharmacogenomic interpretation platforms to support high-volume patient populations, improving therapy selection efficiency in oncology and chronic disease management.

India Pharmacogenomics (PGX) Market

The pharmacogenomics (PGX) market growth in India is fueled by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and psychiatric disorders combined with rising demand for cost-effective personalized medicine solutions. Expansion of private diagnostic chains offering affordable multi-gene pharmacogenomic panels is improving accessibility. Growing integration of pharmacogenomic testing into oncology treatment planning in metropolitan hospitals is enhancing therapy optimization. Increasing collaborations between clinical laboratories and pharmaceutical companies for drug-response studies are further accelerating adoption of precision medicine approaches.

Pharmacogenomics (Pgx) Market Segmentation Analysis By Product Type

By product & service, the instruments segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of high-throughput sequencing systems for multi-gene pharmacogenomic testing, enabling faster variant detection and improved clinical throughput. Demand for compact, automated sequencing platforms in hospital labs and oncology centers further supports efficiency, scalability, and rapid clinical deployment of PGx testing workflows.

The software & services segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9.25% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of high-throughput sequencing systems for multi-gene pharmacogenomic testing. Demand for compact, automated sequencing platforms in hospital labs and oncology centers further supports clinical deployment of PGx testing workflows.

By Technology

Based on technology, the DNA sequencing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.47% during the forecast period due to the rapid shift toward high-throughput NGS platforms capable of ultra-deep coverage for rare variant detection in pharmacogenomic loci. Increasing use of long-read sequencing for structural variant mapping, coupled with automated library preparation systems, is accelerating clinical scalability and precision interpretation.

The polymerase chain reaction segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for ultra-sensitive nucleic acid amplification in pharmacogenomic workflows. Advancements in real-time qPCR multiplexing, microfluidic PCR chip platforms, and automation-enabled thermal cyclers are improving throughput and assay precision.

By Application

In 2025, oncology accounted for the largest share of 28.30% in the pharmacogenomics (PGX) market, by packaging type. This dominance can be attributed to strong adoption of biomarker-guided therapies. Increasing use of companion diagnostics in targeted cancer treatments and growing integration of multi-gene panels for treatment selection, dose optimization, and improved clinical outcomes in precision oncology programs.

The pain management segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% during the forecast period, driven by increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions, rising opioid safety concerns, and growing demand for personalized analgesic therapies. Pharmacogenomic testing is improving drug selection and dosing accuracy, while genotype-based screening helps reduce adverse reactions. Expanding chronic pain clinics and precision medicine adoption further support market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The pharmacogenomics market landscape is moderately fragmented, with a mix of established genomic sequencing companies, specialized molecular diagnostics firms, and emerging AI-driven precision medicine startups competing across testing, interpretation, and clinical decision-support segments. The pharmacogenomics market competition is led by players with strong bioinformatics infrastructure, regulatory-approved companion diagnostic portfolios, and large-scale genomic databases integrated into healthcare systems. Increasing demand for preemptive pharmacogenomic testing, oncology biomarker panels, and EHR-integrated prescribing tools is intensifying competition. Emerging firms are focusing on niche gene–drug interpretation engines, cloud-based analytics platforms, and cost-efficient multiplex panels to gain share in rapidly expanding precision medicine ecosystems globally.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Illumina, Inc. (US) Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) GeneDx Holdings Corp. (US) Genomind Inc. (US) Invitae Corporation (US) Caris Life Sciences Inc. (US) Color Health Inc. (US) ARUP Laboratories (US) Admera Health LLC (US) Genelex Corporation (US) AltheaDx Inc. (US) Coriell Life Sciences (US) bioMérieux (France) AstraZeneca plc (UK) Bayer AG (Germany) SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Switzerland)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Pharmacogenomics (PGX) MarketRecent Industry Developments

October 2025: TargetGene and Kadimastemsigned an MoU to jointly develop gene-editing-based precision cell therapies and advance next-generation genome editing platforms.

September 2025: Starpharma and Genentechentered a licensing and R&D collaboration to develop dendrimer-based targeted drug delivery systems for oncology applications.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.69 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 10.52 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 20.61 Billion CAGR 8.77% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product & Service, By Technology, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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Instruments Genotyping Kits Sequencing Instruments PCR Reagents and Consumables Sample Preparation Kits Others Software & Services

Polymerase Chain Reaction DNA Sequencing Microarray Mass Spectrometry Electrophoresis Others

Drug Discovery & Development Oncology Neurology Cardiology Pain Management Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Pharmacogenomics (PGX) Market Segments By Product & ServiceBy TechnologyBy ApplicationBy Region