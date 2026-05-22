Sparkling Coffee Market Includes Latest Trends, Share, And Forecast 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Sparkling Coffee Market Size & Growth Analysis The sparkling coffee market size was valued at 4.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from 6.36 billion in 2026 to USD 15.70 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2026–2034. North America dominated the sparkling coffee market with a share of 38.7% in 2025. Sparkling coffee is a carbonated coffee beverage that combines brewed coffee or espresso with sparkling water or carbonation to create a fizzy, refreshing drink. It is typically served chilled and may include flavors, fruit extracts, sweeteners, tonic water, or functional ingredients. The product blends the taste and caffeine content of coffee with the light, effervescent texture of sparkling beverages, positioning it between ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, functional beverages, and premium soft drinks. The sparkling coffee market demand is driven by rising consumer preference for refreshing ready-to-drink caffeinated beverages, growing interest in premium and innovative coffee formats, and increasing demand for low-calorie functional drinks with unique flavor experiences. Increasing urbanization, café culture expansion, and the popularity of cold brew and specialty coffee beverages among younger consumers are further supporting market growth. Key Takeaways The North America sparkling coffee market accounted for the largest regional share of 38.7% in 2025. The Asia Pacific sparkling coffee market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 during the forecast period. By product type, black sparkling coffee accounted for the largest market share of 41.7% in 2025. By caffeine level, the high caffeine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. By sweetener type, sweetened sparkling coffee accounted for the largest market share of 61.33% in 2025. By distribution channel, the online retail segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The US sparkling coffee market size was valued at 2.20 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach 4.56 billion in 2026. Impact of AI In Sparkling Coffee Market Artificial intelligence is transforming the sparkling coffee market by improving product innovation, flavor development, consumer targeting, and supply chain efficiency. Beverage companies are increasingly using AI-driven analytics to identify emerging flavor preferences, optimize carbonation and ingredient combinations, and accelerate development of personalized ready-to-drink coffee beverages. AI is also supporting smart demand forecasting, inventory management, and digital marketing strategies by analyzing consumer purchasing behavior and regional consumption trends. Several coffee and ready-to-drink beverage companies operating in categories adjacent to sparkling coffee are actively leveraging AI for product innovation, personalization, automation, and consumer engagement. Some of these are given below: Starbucks uses its“Deep Brew” AI platform for personalized beverage recommendations, predictive inventory management, operational automation, and AI-assisted product innovation across its coffee ecosystem. Keurig Dr Pepper is implementing AI for flavor development, consumer analytics, promotional optimization, and supply chain management across its coffee and beverage portfolio. Reborn Coffee signed an MoU with Tori AI in May 2025 to deploy AI-driven smart retail systems for customer personalization, operational efficiency, and intelligent café automation. XCoffee launched AI-powered robotic beverage systems using artificial intelligence and data analytics to automate customized coffee and sparkling beverage preparation. Hindustan Unilever introduced the AI-powered“Bru-Minder” digital coffee experience using Google Gemini to enhance personalized consumer engagement and interactive beverage experiences. Sparkling Coffee Market Trends Growing Popularity of Espresso Tonic Beverages and Barista-Style Sparkling Coffee Drinks The sparkling coffee market is witnessing strong growth in espresso tonic beverages and café-inspired sparkling coffee drinks as consumers increasingly seek premium, refreshing, and mixology-style coffee experiences. Specialty cafés and RTD beverage brands are introducing sparkling cold brew, espresso tonic, and citrus-infused coffee beverages positioned as sophisticated alternatives to conventional iced coffee and energy drinks. For example, Starbucks has expanded sparkling and cold coffee beverage experimentation across select markets, while La Colombe and Stumptown Coffee Roasters have introduced canned sparkling cold brew and tonic-inspired coffee beverages targeting premium RTD consumers. Increasing Focus on Functional Sparkling Coffee Formulations Sparkling coffee manufacturers are increasingly developing functional sparkling coffee beverages infused with health-focused ingredients such as adaptogens, vitamins, nootropics, collagen, and electrolytes to align with growing wellness and energy beverage trends. Brands are positioning these products as multifunctional beverages that provide caffeine, hydration, mental focus, and wellness benefits simultaneously. For example, Super Coffee offers protein-enriched and functional coffee beverages, while RISE Brewing Co. focuses on organic and clean-label RTD coffee innovation with wellness-oriented positioning. Emerging beverage startups are also experimenting with mushroom extracts, botanical infusions, and low-sugar sparkling coffee formulations to differentiate within the competitive functional beverage segment. Sparkling Coffee Market Investment and Funding Analysis The sparkling coffee market is witnessing rising early-stage funding activity driven by growth in RTD coffee, functional beverages, and specialty coffee startups expanding into carbonated formats. Investors are primarily backing brands focused on cold brew innovation, clean-label formulations, and premium café-inspired beverage experiences, indicating strong interest in hybrid coffee categories. Recent funding activity across the broader sparkling/RTD coffee ecosystem highlights continued investor interest in adjacent categories such as cold brew and functional coffee startups. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Sparkling Coffee Market, 2025–2026

Timeline Company Activity Focus Value April 2026 Sleepy Owl Coffee Funding round Scaling distribution network and expanding RTD coffee product penetration ~USD 1.44 million (INR 12 crore) September 2025 Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters Bridge funding round Expansion of specialty coffee portfolio and retail footprint USD 25 million April 2025 Flash Coffee Funding round Accelerating café expansion and tech-enabled retail scaling USD 3 million April 2025 Drickle Seed funding Expansion of manufacturing capabilities and store expansion ~USD 0.64 million (INR 5.3 crore) January 2025 Atomo Coffee Funding round Expansion of beanless coffee product line and alternative coffee innovation USD 7.8 million

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 4.58 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 6.36 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 15.70 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 8.4% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players DrinkVIVIC (US), MATCHLESS COFFEE SODA (US), Keepers Sparkling Coffee (US), Upruit (US), Union Coffee (UK)

Market Summary

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Sparkling Coffee Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Strong Influence of Social Media and Beverage Aesthetics and Increasing Preference for Low-calorie Energy Alternatives Drives Market

The sparkling coffee market is experiencing growing demand due to the strong influence of social media trends and visually driven beverage consumption habits. Consumers, particularly younger demographics, are increasingly attracted to aesthetically appealing drinks featuring layered textures, colorful infusions, premium cans, and café-style presentation. This rising demand is encouraging beverage manufacturers and café chains to expand sparkling coffee offerings with innovative flavors, packaging designs, and limited-edition product launches to improve consumer engagement and brand visibility.

The increasing preference for low-calorie energy beverages is driving demand for sparkling coffee as consumers move away from sugary soft drinks and traditional energy drinks. Manufacturers are introducing clean-label, low-sugar, and functional sparkling coffee products to meet wellness-focused consumer preferences, impacting sparkling coffee market growth in a positive trajectory. For example, RISE Brewing Co. offers organic and low-sugar RTD coffee beverages targeting health-conscious consumers.

Market Restraints

Taste Acceptance and Short Shelf-life Restrains Sparkling Coffee Market Expansion

The unique combination of carbonation and coffee flavor can limit consumer acceptance, particularly among traditional coffee drinkers unfamiliar with sparkling coffee formats. Beverage companies must invest heavily in flavor innovation and consumer education to improve adoption across broader markets. Regional taste preferences and varying sweetness expectations also make product standardization difficult for global brands.

Maintaining carbonation, aroma, and coffee flavor consistency over extended storage periods remains a major technical challenge in sparkling coffee production. This increases formulation complexity, packaging requirements, and cold-chain management costs for manufacturers. Oxidation and ingredient separation can further affect product quality and reduce shelf appeal over time.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Cold Brew-based Sparkling Coffee and Alcohol-inspired Beverage Positioning Offers Growth Opportunities for Market Players

The growing adoption of cold brew as a base for sparkling coffee is creating a major market opportunity for ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee manufacturers, specialty coffee brands, functional beverage companies, and cold brew concentrate producers due to its smooth flavor profile, lower acidity, and strong compatibility with carbonation and fruit infusions. Beverage manufacturers are leveraging cold brew formulations to develop premium ready-to-drink sparkling coffee products targeted at younger consumers seeking refreshing and café-style experiences. This trend is also supporting product diversification through seasonal flavors, clean-label ingredients, and functional beverage integration.

Sparkling coffee is increasingly being positioned as a sophisticated non-alcoholic social beverage through cocktail-inspired flavors, sleek packaging, and mixology-style branding, creating opportunities in the premium RTD beverage segment. Craft beverage startups, RTD manufacturers, non-alcoholic beverage brands, and mixology-inspired beverage companies are targeting consumers seeking alcohol alternatives that still deliver café culture and social drinking experiences. For example, NOMADICA introduced espresso tonic-inspired canned beverages and coffee -infused sparkling drink concepts aligned with the growing sober-curious and premium non-alcoholic beverage movement.

Market Challenges

Consumer Perception and Supply Chain Sensitivity of Specialty Ingredients Challenges Sparkling Coffee Market Growth

A key challenge in the sparkling coffee market is that many consumers still view it as an experimental or café-only novelty rather than a mainstream daily beverage, which limits repeat purchases and mass adoption. This perception restricts shelf space in mass retail channels and slows volume scaling for manufacturers. Even with growing product availability, brands must invest heavily in awareness and education to reposition it as a regular RTD coffee alternative.

The sparkling coffee market also faces challenges due to reliance on specialty inputs such as premium coffee beans, cold brew concentrates, and functional additives like botanicals or adaptogens. These inputs are subject to price volatility, seasonal availability issues, and sourcing constraints, which can disrupt production planning and increase costs. Any instability in upstream supply directly affects product consistency, margins, and scalability for manufacturers.

Sparkling Coffee Market Regional Outlook North America: Market Dominance Led by Growing Preference for Premium RTD Drinks and Low-sugar Functional Beverages

The North America sparkling coffee market accounted for the largest regional share of 38.7% in 2025, supported by strong product penetration across premium ready-to-drink beverage categories. Leading companies are continuously introducing new sparkling coffee variants with enhanced carbonation profiles, diverse flavor combinations, and functional beverage positioning. This frequent innovation cycle strengthens product visibility across supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty retailformats acceptance of premium coffee alternatives is increasing, driven by lifestyle-oriented beverage consumption trends.

US Sparkling Coffee Market

The US sparkling coffee market is driven by the presence of innovation-driven beverage startups and premium RTD brands. Companies such as La Colombe and Stumptown Coffee Roasters have expanded RTD sparkling coffee offerings in select metropolitan retail chains, strengthening category visibility. For instance, Blue Bottle Coffee has introduced limited-edition sparkling cold brew variants in urban outlets targeting premium café consumers.

Canada Sparkling Coffee Market

The sparkling coffee market expansion in Canada is led by increasing consumer preference for low-sugar functional beverages in urban populations. Health-conscious consumers in major cities are actively shifting toward beverages that offer energy and refreshment without high sugar content. For instance, Canadian specialty grocery chains like Loblaws and Whole Foods Market Canada have expanded their chilled beverage sections to include low-sugar sparkling coffee options from premium and imported brands, increasing visibilityand trial among urban consumers.

Asia Pacific Sparkling Coffee Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Western Style Beverage Formats and High Vending Machine Penetration

The Asia Pacific sparkling coffee market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest regional growth due to rapid structural changes in consumer lifestyles. The rapid urban lifestyle transformation is significantly increasing demand for convenient beverage formats that align with fast-paced work routines and mobility-driven consumption patterns. The growing exposure to global beverage trends is influencing younger demographics, encouraging experimentation with innovative coffee formats such as sparkling and carbonated variants.

China Sparkling Coffee Market

The sparkling coffee market in China is rising due to growing café chains integrating Western-style beverage formats. Urban consumers are increasingly shifting toward premium coffee experiences influenced by international café culture. Growing café chains integrating Western-style beverage formats is encouraging experimentation with carbonated and cold brew-based sparkling coffee products. For instance, Luckin Coffee has introduced carbonated cold brew variants targeting young professionals seeking innovative coffee experiences.

Japan Sparkling Coffee Market

The sparkling coffee market growth in Japan is driven by high vending machine penetration enabling instant beverage access across urban and semi-urban locations. Beverage manufacturers such as Suntory and Coca-Cola Japan have actively expanded carbonated coffee variants through vending machine networks, strengthening product visibility and trial rates. For instance, Suntory's“Boss Sparkling Coffee” is widely distributed through vending machines across Tokyo and Osaka railway stations, allowing instant purchase during travel breaks.

Sparkling Coffee Market Segmentation Analysis By Product Type

Based on product type, black sparkling coffee accounted for a market share of 41.7% in 2025, supported by strong acceptance among traditional coffee consumers shifting toward carbonated formats. Widely accepted by traditional coffee drinkers transitioning toward sparkling variants. Its familiarity in taste profile, combined with minimal ingredient complexity, enables smoother adoption across mainstream consumers entering the sparkling coffee category.

The functional sparkling coffee segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, driven by strong innovation pipelines from beverage manufacturers focusing on value-added coffee formats. Companies are introducing formulations enriched with vitamins, minerals, and performance-enhancing ingredients. This innovation-driven expansion is increasing consumer interest in beverages that combine refreshment with functional health and wellness benefits.

By Caffeine Level

By form, regular caffeine accounted for market share of 56.29% in 2025, driven by its balanced stimulant profile suitable for routine consumption. High caffeine acceptance across mainstream consumers supports steady demand for this segment. Its formulation ensures moderate energy delivery without overstimulation, making it a preferred base choice for sparkling coffee products targeted at daily consumption across diverse age groups and usage occasions.

The high caffeine segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, driven by expanding adoption among fitness-focused and active lifestyle consumers as individuals increasingly seek stronger energy support for workouts, long work schedules, and high-performance routines. Beverage manufacturers are responding by launching intensified formulations that cater to energy-demand-driven consumption patterns.

By Sweetener Type

By sweetener type, sweetened sparkling coffee accounted for a market share of 61.33% in 2025, driven by strong consumer acceptance of palatable and flavor-balanced beverage profiles. It is widely used in mass-market formulations due to cost-effective ingredient sourcing by enabling scalable production and consistent taste delivery.

The unsweetened segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, driven by growing preference for natural taste profiles without added sweetness interference. Consumers are increasingly shifting toward cleaner beverage choices that highlight authentic coffee flavor, which is further supported by rising interest in minimalist ingredient formulations.

By Application

By application, retail stores accounted for a dominant share of 58.25% in 2025, driven by strong in-store availability, consumer preference for physical product evaluation, and a broad assortment of brands enabling direct comparison at point-of-sale. Consumers benefit from immediate visibility of multiple sparkling coffee options, which enhances purchase confidence and encourages impulse buying across supermarkets and convenience-based retail environments.

The online retail segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, driven by enhanced convenience for comparing multiple sparkling coffee brands and variants. Digital platforms allow consumers to evaluate flavor profiles, packaging types, and pricing instantly. This ease of comparison combined with doorstep delivery and expanding e-commerce penetration is accelerating through online channels.

Competitive Landscape

The sparkling coffee market landscape is moderately fragmented, with a mix of global beverage conglomerates, specialty coffee brands, ready-to-drink (RTD) innovators, and emerging D2C startups operating across café, retail, and convenience channels. Established players compete primarily on brand strength, distribution scale, product consistency, pricing strategy, and expansion of premium RTD and functional beverage portfolios. Emerging players focus on product innovation, niche flavor development, clean-label positioning, and experiential café-inspired formats such as espresso tonic and cold brew sparkling variants to differentiate themselves in a rapidly evolving beverage landscape.

DrinkVIVIC (US) MATCHLESS COFFEE SODA (US) Keepers Sparkling Coffee (US) Upruit (US) Union Coffee (UK) Paul (France) Slingshot Coffee Co. (US) Nongfu Spring (China) Stumptown Coffee Roasters (US) Manhattan Special (US) Pinterest (US) Chamberlain Coffee (US) ITO EN (Japan)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Sparkling Coffee MarketRecent Industry Developments

July 2025: Pinterest and Chamberlain Coffee collaborated to launch a creator-led, co-branded coffee product collaboration, expanding experimental coffee formats, including premium flavored and lifestyle-driven beverage concepts.

May 2025: ITO EN expanded its RTD coffee portfolio with the FIZZPRESSO sparkling espresso launch in Japan, strengthening the carbonated coffee segment through café-style espresso carbonation for retail consumption.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.58 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 6.36 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 15.70 Billion CAGR 8.4% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Caffeine Level, By Sweetener Type, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Sparkling Coffee Market Segments By Product Type By Caffeine Level By Sweetener Type By Distribution Channel By Region