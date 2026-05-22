Brazil Court Auctions Oi's $253M Corporate Unit On June 17

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · Telecom Restructuring

Key Facts

- Auction: The Brazil Oi corporate auction is scheduled for 3 p.m. Brasília time on June 17 in the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, at a minimum bid of R$1.417 billion ($253 million), to be paid in cash in a single tranche.

- Asset: Oi Soluções, the corporate-services unit of the bankrupt Brazilian telecom, provides connectivity, digital services and information-technology contracts to private companies and public-sector clients and is the last large saleable asset of the group.

- Bidders: Italian-controlled Brazilian carrier TIM has publicly declared the minimum price is“not an impediment” to acquisition, and V.Tal, the neutral fiber-network company controlled by BTG Pactual, joined the bidding list on Thursday with what local press described as strategic interest.

- Valuation: G5 Partners valued the unit between R$1.272 billion ($227 million) and R$1.599 billion ($286 million), with a median of R$1.417 billion ($253 million), or roughly 1.4 times projected 2026 net revenue of R$987 million ($176 million).

- Structure: The sale is organized as an Isolated Productive Unit, the Brazilian insolvency mechanism that transfers operating contracts, revenues, supplier relationships and personnel to the buyer without successor liability for the seller's debts.

- Context: Oi's judicial recovery was extended Thursday by 60 days, and the unit being auctioned has lost 45 percent of its customer base over the past year, a deterioration that will sharpen the price-versus-strategic-fit trade-off for the four-week proposal window.

The auction effectively closes the multi-year carve-out of Oi, the former Brazilian fixed-line champion, leaving only thousands of real-estate properties spread across 3,400 municipalities as the residual estate to be liquidated.

What does the Brazil Oi corporate auction actually sell?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the Brazil Oi corporate auction packages the operator's entire corporate-services line into one Isolated Productive Unit: connectivity contracts with large enterprises, digital and managed-information-technology services, dedicated-circuit revenues, and the supplier and personnel base required to keep those contracts running. The unit serves private companies and public-sector clients and is identifiable in Oi's accounts as the last operating business with material, recurring revenue inside the group.

The sale notice published on May 4 in Brazil's official judicial gazette gave interested parties fifteen days to submit proposals from the price floor of R$1.417 billion ($253 million), payable in cash, in a single tranche. The auction itself, organized as a closed-proposal hearing under the supervision of Judge Simone Gastesi Chevrand in the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, will declare the winner the same day. The Isolated Productive Unit structure means the winner inherits operating commitments but not historical Oi debt or contingencies, a separation that has been central to every major Oi disposal of the past three years.

Why is V.Tal entering the bidding now?

V is the Brazilian neutral fiber-network operator carved out of Oi itself in 2021 and now fully controlled by Banco BTG Pactual after the April court approval of BTG's R$4.5 billion ($804 million) purchase of Oi's remaining minority stake. The strategic logic for adding the corporate unit is straightforward: V.Tal owns the largest national fiber backbone but currently sells wholesale capacity to other operators rather than serving end-customers directly, so folding Oi Soluções into the perimeter would give it an immediate book of large corporate and government clients to monetize on infrastructure that is already laid.

The Thursday signal that V.Tal is preparing a bid, first reported by Estadão's Broadcast business wire, sets up a competitive auction rather than a TIM-only walkover. TIM, which already operates a corporate-services line of its own and has the synergy case of consolidating large-enterprise share in Brazil, had previously declared through senior leadership that the price floor was acceptable. The other large Brazilian carriers, Claro and Vivo, have not publicly signaled intent, but the closed-proposal format and the four-week window leave room for late entrants.

How does the price compare with Oi's prior disposals?

The R$1.417 billion ($253 million) median G5 valuation maps to roughly 1.4 times projected 2026 net revenue of R$987 million ($176 million), a multiple that prices the unit closer to a stable-cash distressed-services book than to a growth asset. The comparison points within the Oi estate are unflattering: the broadband customer book ClientCo went to V.Tal for R$5.683 billion ($1.015 billion) in October 2024, and the V.Tal minority stake itself cleared at R$4.5 billion ($804 million) in April after a contested process that pulled the price 63 percent below the originally-set R$12.3 billion ($2.196 billion) minimum.

The deterioration of the unit during the auction-preparation period is the headline risk for bidders. Oi Soluções lost 45 percent of its customer base over the twelve months ending in early 2026, a churn rate that reflects both client flight to financially stronger competitors and active de-prioritization of low-margin contracts by Oi's own judicial-management team. A bidder paying the floor is effectively buying a shrinking book on the assumption that operational stability under a new owner will halt the churn before the revenue line follows the customer count down.

What does this leave of Oi itself?

If the auction clears at or above the floor, Oi will exit the operational telecom business entirely. The mobile arm was sold to TIM, Claro and Vivo in 2022; the broadband book was sold to V.Tal in 2024; the V.Tal stake itself was sold to BTG in April; and the corporate unit will close that sequence in June. What remains is a portfolio of thousands of real-estate properties scattered across some 3,400 Brazilian municipalities, the legacy of the integrated national footprint inherited from the 1998 privatization, plus a residual stack of contractual and litigation claims that will keep the recovery file open well into 2027.

The Thursday extension of the judicial recovery by 60 days, granted by the same 7th Business Court, was explicitly justified by the pendency of the Oi Soluções process and the need to keep the umbrella restructuring in force through the auction date and any post-auction contestation period. The court has signaled it will not move to formal exit from recovery until the proceeds from this last operational sale have been allocated under the creditor waterfall and the residual real-estate liquidation has a defined operational owner. That sequencing matters for the foreign creditor groups, including Pimco, Ashmore and SC Lowy, whose claims sit deep in the equity stack converted in 2024.

Number of qualified bidders: Whether V.Tal and TIM are joined by Claro, Vivo, or a private-equity entrant willing to underwrite the customer-base recovery, since competitive depth would push the clearing price well above the R$1.417 billion ($253 million) floor. Antitrust posture: The position of Brazil's competition regulator on a TIM acquisition that would tighten corporate-segment share, set against a V.Tal acquisition that would change the wholesale neutral-network operator into a vertically integrated retail competitor. Customer-base trajectory: Whether the 45 percent year-on-year churn stabilizes between now and June 17, since the marginal contract retention rate will materially affect the post-acquisition revenue case. Creditor allocation: How the proceeds, expected to be R$1.4 billion to R$1.8 billion ($250 million to $321 million), are distributed across the converted-debt classes and what that implies for the residual recovery percentages on the foreign creditor groups. Recovery exit window: Whether the 60-day extension granted Thursday is the last extension or whether the real-estate liquidation pushes the formal exit from judicial recovery into late 2026 or early 2027.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions What is Oi Soluções?

Oi Soluções is the corporate-services and information-technology unit of Brazilian telecom Oi, serving large private companies and public-sector clients with connectivity, dedicated-circuit and managed-services contracts. It is the last large operational business in the Oi estate.

Why is the minimum price R$1.417 billion?

The floor was set by the court using the median of an independent valuation produced by G5 Partners, which placed the unit between R$1.272 billion and R$1.599 billion based on a discounted-cash-flow model applied to projected 2026 net revenue of R$987 million ($176 million). The multiple of roughly 1.4 times revenue is consistent with distressed corporate-services transactions in the region.

Why is V.Tal interested when it already controls the fiber backbone?

V currently sells wholesale fiber capacity to other operators but does not serve enterprise customers directly. Adding Oi Soluções would give it an immediate corporate and government client base to monetize on the existing fiber footprint, shifting the company's business model from neutral wholesale operator to vertically integrated provider in the corporate segment.

What does the Isolated Productive Unit structure mean for the buyer?

It means the buyer takes the operating perimeter (contracts, revenues, personnel, supplier base) without inheriting Oi's historical debt, tax liabilities, or unrelated litigation contingencies. This is the same insolvency mechanism used in the ClientCo sale to V.Tal in 2024 and is the standard Brazilian framework for transferring operating businesses out of judicial recovery.

When will Oi formally exit judicial recovery?

Not in 2026. The Thursday 60-day extension was the latest of several, and the court has signaled that exit requires both the completion of this auction and the allocation of proceeds, plus an operational plan for the residual real-estate portfolio across 3,400 municipalities. A realistic timeline for formal exit is late 2026 or early 2027.

Connected Coverage

The auction is the operational sequel to BTG Pactual's court-approved acquisition of Oi's V.Tal stake in April, sits inside the litigation framework set when Oi sued Pimco, Ashmore and SC Lowy over the converted-debt control structure in March, and closes the carve-out that began with the 2024 sale of the ClientCo broadband book to V.Tal for R$5.683 billion.

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