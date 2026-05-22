MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Orecap Announces Interest Free, Unsecured Loan Transaction

May 22, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Orecap Invest Corp.

Orecap has entered into a loan agreement for $833,333 for general corporate purposes The Loan is unsecured and non-interest bearing The lender is a company owned and controlled by Stephen Stewart, CEO and director of Orecap

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Orecap Invest Corp‎. (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) (" Orecap " or the " Company ") announces that it has entered into a loan agreement with a non-arm's length lender for the principal sum of $833,333 (the " Loan "). Orecap will use the proceeds from the Loan for general corporate purposes. The Loan is evidenced by a promissory note and is payable on demand with a term of six months, unsecured and non-interest bearing except upon the occurrence of an event of default in which case the outstanding principal amount will bear a default interest rate of ten percent (10%) per annum.

The lender is a company owned and controlled by Stephen Stewart, the Chief Executive Officer and director of Orecap. Accordingly, the Loan constitutes a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - ‎Protection of ‎Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Loan is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement contain in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company does not have securities listed on a specified stock exchange. The Loan is further exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirement pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of Loan is less than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Orecap Invest Corp‎.

Orecap seeks special situation investments in the natural resource sector that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns on precious and critical metal assets and businesses. For more information, please visit .