WUF13 Is One Of The Best Events We Have Experienced - Indian Delegate

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

As the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) entered its final day in Baku, Indian delegate Arun Varma Pinnamaraju praised Azerbaijan's organization of the global event and highlighted the growing importance of international cooperation in addressing urbanization and housing challenges, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking about his impressions of the forum, Pinnamaraju described WUF13 as one of the most successful international urban development events he had attended.

“We have to congratulate Azerbaijan on the success of WUF13,” he said.“The people of Baku have been phenomenally helpful throughout the entire event. The planning and organization were really excellent, and the volunteers were very supportive.”

According to him, the forum has demonstrated Azerbaijan's rapidly growing role in global urban discussions and international cooperation.

“Baku is transforming very quickly, and we see many changes taking place. Initiatives like this will help Azerbaijan and Baku connect with larger global think tanks on urbanization,” he noted.

Pinnamaraju also emphasized that forums such as WUF13 create long-term opportunities for countries to exchange knowledge, practical solutions, and urban development experience.

“The experiences shared by different countries here will be very helpful in the coming years,” he stated.“For many participants, including most members of our delegation, this is our first visit to Azerbaijan, and it has been a very positive experience.”

Speaking about India's role in addressing global housing and urban development challenges, Pinnamaraju explained that Indian institutions are increasingly building international partnerships focused on knowledge-sharing and innovation.

“We have started signing memorandums of understanding with international universities and agencies as part of knowledge partnerships,” he said.

According to him, India is studying how different regions of the world are solving urban challenges and then adapting successful approaches to local conditions.

“We are trying to identify different problems around the world, understand how countries solve them, and then implement those ideas on a smaller scale before gradually expanding them,” he explained.

Pinnamaraju added that WUF13 has already helped strengthen cooperation and dialogue between experts, institutions, and national pavilions participating in the forum.

“There has been a great deal of synergy created during this event, and it has been very helpful for us,” he noted.

Speaking about expectations for the future, the Indian delegate stressed that climate change remains one of the most serious threats facing urban areas globally and requires affordable, practical, and sustainable solutions.

“Climate change is affecting many geographies, and we are all trying to identify the best and most cost-effective solutions,” he said.“This includes efficient materials, innovative methodologies, and affordable approaches to housing and urban development.”

He concluded that international collaboration and the exchange of practical experiences would remain essential for addressing the global housing crisis and building more resilient cities.