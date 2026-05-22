Speed Of Service Delivery To Icherisheher Residents Increases By 70% - Board Chairman

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The speed of service delivery to Icherisheher residents has increased by approximately 70% following the establishment of the ASAN Xidmət Service Center, Chairman of the Board of the“Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration Rufat Mahmud said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel discussion titled“Digital Transformation in Historic Cities - Smart Heritage, Data-Driven Governance, and Inclusive Urban Futures” in Baku within the framework of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

According to him, improving the quality and speed of service to residents has become one of the key results of the implementation of the new Icherisheher management strategy.

Mahmud noted that the reserve administration is currently implementing the "Smart Reserve" concept, which includes digitalization of management, infrastructure development, the introduction of digital services, and closer interaction with residents.

He emphasized that Icherisheher remains a unique "living city," home to over 3,000 people, unlike many historic districts around the world that have become purely tourist areas.

According to the head of the administration, a population census is being conducted in Icherisheher, a digital real estate cadastre is being created, and a digital inventory and certification of monuments is being implemented.

"In a few months, we will have complete information about Icherisheher residents, including age distribution, family income sources, and other data necessary for effective governance," he said.

Mahmud also announced the creation of a Community Center to foster interaction with residents and the launch of a mobile app for users.

He added that the main goal of the Icherisheher development strategy is to preserve the historical area as a comfortable and sustainable living space, not just as a tourist attraction.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

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