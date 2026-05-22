Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of WUF13 Participants In Baku

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)More than 53,500 people have attended the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, National Coordinator of WUF13 Anar Guliyev said at the official closing press conference held within the framework of the forum, Trend reports.

According to him, more than 400 speakers from around the world spoke at this forum.

"More than 400 speakers from different countries, 60 of whom were from Azerbaijan, spoke at the forum. We have laid the foundation for future cooperation here. This urban planning forum was the first in many ways. At this event, led by the President, we demonstrated that it is possible to take important political steps regarding global urbanization," he noted.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

--