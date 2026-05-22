Hosting WUF Marks Strong Expression Of UN-Habitat's Confidence In Azerbaijan - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Hosting the World Urban Forum is a strong expression of UN-Habitat's confidence in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, National Coordinator of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Anar Guliyev, said at the official closing press conference held within the framework of the forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the last few days spent in Baku were an important milestone not only for Azerbaijan, but for the global urban community as a whole.

"We have brought together governments, mayors, international organizations, financial institutions, academia, civil society, youth, women, the private sector, and local communities. The common goal that unites us all is to shape a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient urban future," he said.

The national coordinator emphasized that WUF13 is a natural continuation of the consistent work carried out by Azerbaijan in this direction to align its policies with the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. This forum is a global continuation of the national dialogue that we have been developing over the past years.

"Hosting the World Urban Forum is a great responsibility, but it is also a strong expression of the trust placed in Azerbaijan by the international community and UN-Habitat. We highly appreciate this partnership and close cooperation that made WUF13 possible," he added.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

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