Afreximbank Posts Robust Q1 2026 Results With 25% Growth In Net Income And Improved Profitability
|Financial Performance Metrics
|Q1'2026
|Q1'2025
|Gross Income (US$ million)
|874.1
|784.9
|Net Income (US$ million)
|268.9
|215.4
|Return on average equity (ROAE)
|13%
|12%
|Return on average assets (ROAA)
|2.62%
|2.38%
|Cost-to-income ratio
|19%
|16%
|Financial Position Metrics
|Q1'2026
|FY'2025
|Total Assets (US$ billion)
|41.7
|42.3
|Total Liabilities (US$ billion)
|33.0
|33.9
|Shareholders' Funds (US$ billion)
|8.6
|8.4
|Non-performing loans ratio (NPL)
|2.40%
|2.43%
|Cash/Total assets
|14%
|14%
|Capital Adequacy ratio (Basel II)
|23%
|23%
Mr. Denys Denya, Afreximbank's Senior Executive Vice President, commented:
“Against a backdrop of continued global uncertainty, heightened geopolitical risks and tight financial conditions, the Group delivered a resilient first-quarter performance, underpinned by disciplined balance sheet management, sound asset quality and strong capital and liquidity buffers. The growth in net interest income and profitability demonstrates the strength of our operating model and the continued relevance of our mandate. Our swift launch of the US$10 billion Gulf Crisis Response Programme further underscores Afreximbank's counter-cyclical role in supporting member countries during periods of disruption. We remain focused on stabilising trade flows, easing liquidity pressures and advancing the industrial and economic transformation of Africa and the Caribbean.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.
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Vincent Musumba
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About Afreximbank:
African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A strong supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), and Moody's (Baa2). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.
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