WEMADE Gears Up For 2Nd Global Esports Tournament, YMIR Cup World Championship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Season 2 of the live global esports event will take place at the SOOP Colosseum in Seoul from June 27–28 and will be livestreamed across major streaming platforms





SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEMADE, the leading global game developer behind the blockbuster Unreal Engine 5 MMORPG Legend of YMIR, has announced that it will be hosting the YMIR Cup World Championship Season 2 from 27 to 28 June. Held live at the state-of-the-art SOOP Colosseum in Sangam, Seoul, this global esports tournament is designed to showcase the game's high-level competitive depth and further establish the Norse mythology-inspired title as a premier global IP.

Following the success of its inaugural tournament held in partnership with leading global gaming brand Razer in Singapore earlier this year, the YMIR Cup World Championship Season 2 serves as yet another battleground for the game's global community. The two-day hybrid event is set to deliver a highly immersive, high-stakes esports experience for both its live offline audience and fans watching online.

The tournament will kick off with the Semifinals on 27 June, culminating in the Finals and the highly-anticipated "Legend Match" on 28 June. To determine which elite servers will advance to the main stage in Seoul, WEMADE will host online regional qualifiers from 24 to 31 May.

The server that claims the ultimate crown in the World Championship will earn the honor of facing off against South Korea's top-tier players in the“Legend Match”. Applications for the Korean representative slots are open on the official Legend of YMIR website until 31 May. A total of 250 players will be selected based strictly on competitive combat power rankings, with the final roster to be announced on 2 June.

The tournament centers on“Server Battles”, the core large-scale PvP content of the game, where teams must strategically destroy the "Tower of Victory" at the center of the battlefield, claim the crown, and successfully transport it to a designated destination. If a team fails to complete the objective within the time limit, the victor will be determined by aggregating total points earned through direct PvP combat, capturing crucial boss bases, and damage dealt to the“Tower of Victory”.

In response to player and viewer feedback from the previous tournament, WEMADE has introduced strategic gameplay revamps to heighten tactical tension. Most notably, Season 2 will debut "Life Mode," a new mechanic that limits character resurrection opportunities to a maximum of three times per match, significantly elevating the strategic depth, survival stakes, and overall viewer immersion.

Michael Kim, Head of Game Business Division, WEMADE, said:“We are incredibly proud to witness the evolution of the Legend of YMIR competitive scene and the immense passion displayed by our global player community. With Season 2 of the YMIR Cup World Championship, we are excited to introduce refined mechanics to empower our best players to compete at the highest standards, while delivering an unforgettable spectacle for fans worldwide.”

Live coverage of the entire tournament will be broadcast simultaneously across major global platforms, including WEMADE Global's official YouTube channel and other leading streaming networks.

For more information about Legend of YMIR and the Ymir Cup World Championship Season 2, please visit . Join the community today via the official Discord, YouTube, and Facebook channels for real-time updates and interaction.

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem-built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets-powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit .

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