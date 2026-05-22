Three Civilians Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson
According to the administration, two people were initially reported injured in the attack. A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds to her legs, a concussion, blast injuries, and a closed head trauma. A 63-year-old man received medical assistance at the scene from paramedics. He suffered chest bruising, a concussion, blast injuries, and a closed head trauma.Read also: Zelensky confirms strike on FSB headquarters in occupied part of the Kherson region
Later, regional authorities said the number of injured had risen to three. A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital with what is believed to be blast injuries. He is currently receiving medical treatment.
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