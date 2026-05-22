Dubai Motorists To Get 6-Day Free Parking For Eid Al Adha 2026

All public parking across Dubai will be free of charge from Monday, 25th May to Friday, 29th May 2026, in celebration of the Eid Al-Adha holiday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.

The free parking applies to all public parking zones except multi-storey parking buildings, which will continue to operate as normal.

The RTA also confirmed that all Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. However, the Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Ramool, along with Smart Kiosks in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Al Kifaf and RTA Headquarters, will continue to operate 24/7 as usual.