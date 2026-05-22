Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Motorists To Get 6-Day Free Parking For Eid Al Adha 2026

Dubai Motorists To Get 6-Day Free Parking For Eid Al Adha 2026


2026-05-22 06:01:00
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

    By: Nasreen Abdulla

    All public parking across Dubai will be free of charge from Monday, 25th May to Friday, 29th May 2026, in celebration of the Eid Al-Adha holiday, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.

    The free parking applies to all public parking zones except multi-storey parking buildings, which will continue to operate as normal.

    Recommended For You UAE's Gargash slams 'bully' Iran, calls Hormuz control plan 'pipe dream'

    The RTA also confirmed that all Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. However, the Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Ramool, along with Smart Kiosks in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Al Kifaf and RTA Headquarters, will continue to operate 24/7 as usual.

    MENAFN22052026000049011007ID1111154933



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search