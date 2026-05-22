Adani Group's Proposed US Investment Changing Perception Of Indian Firms Globally: Industry Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Global industry leaders and Indian-American voices on Friday said the Adani Group's proposed multi-billion-dollar investment in the United States is helping reshape perceptions around Indian companies.

Speaking to IANS, they described it as a major boost for India-US economic ties, job creation and strategic cooperation.

Puneet Ahluwalia, a Republican and one of the campaign advisors to US President Donald Trump during his first term, said the proposed investments by the Adani Group reflect the growing contribution of Indian businesses and professionals to the American economy.

“I think it's a very positive step. President Trump, who has done a phenomenal job in recalibrating the world order, is also looking to have these kind of brain trust,” he said.

“All the successful CEOs and hardworking Americans of Indian origin are creating opportunities for Americans, but having somebody of Adani Group here in the United States even help us more,” Ahluwalia told IANS.

Responding to questions on whether earlier actions against the Adani Group were politically motivated, Ahluwalia said he would“not be surprised” if political factors played a role.

“I'm glad that President Trump's strong leadership, not only in the world but also in strengthening the US-India partnership, is moving in the right direction,” he added.

Meanwhile, Adapa Prasad, president of BJP USA, said the withdrawal of the case by US prosecutors was significant because authorities acknowledged that they did not have sufficient evidence.

“It was a malicious report made with an intent to destabilise India's growth story,” Prasad said, adding that the eventual closure of the matter showed that“truth prevailed”.

Khanderao Kand, the founding director of the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies, said stronger economic engagement between India and the US should now move beyond investments and include deeper cooperation in research, mobility, and policy reforms.

“This is a good step. It will strengthen the US-India partnership and it needs to be expanded on an ongoing basis,” Kand told IANS.

He added that closer collaboration in industrialisation, joint research and development, skills mobility, and market access would further deepen ties between the two countries and create long-term strategic benefits.