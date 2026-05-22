We Welcome CBI Enquiry, Says Giribala's Counsel As MP Govt Recommends Transfer Of Twisha's Death Probe To CBI

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 22 (IANS) "We welcome the CBI enquiry,” Enosh George Carlo, counsel for Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, said on Friday after the Madhya Pradesh government recommended transferring the investigation into Twisha's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to the death of Twisha Sharma at Bag Mugalia Extension in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12. The incident triggered allegations of dowry harassment and demands rose for an independent probe from multiple quarters into the untimely death of the young woman who wanted to return home to her parents.

According to the government statement, a criminal case has already been registered at Katara Hills Police Station under Crime No. 133/2026. The FIR includes charges under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

“The investigation of the registered case related to the dowry death incident at Bag Mugalia Extension, Katara Hills, Bhopal, dated May 12, 2026, has been proposed to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” the Madhya Pradesh government said.

The state government clarified that it has granted consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. The consent allows members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment - under which the CBI functions - to exercise powers and jurisdiction across the state of Madhya Pradesh for investigating the case.

“The Madhya Pradesh government has accorded consent for extension of powers and jurisdiction of members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment in the entire state for investigation of the matter,” the statement added.

The notification also stated that consent has been given for an investigation into the alleged offence, including any abetment and criminal conspiracy linked to the case.

The development came days after Twisha's family met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and requested a transparent investigation by the CBI. The family has repeatedly raised concerns over evidence handling and sought a second post-mortem.

Giribala Singh, president of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bhopal-2, is named as an accused in the FIR.

The transfer of the investigation to the CBI is being seen as a significant step by the state government to ensure a fair and transparent enquiry.