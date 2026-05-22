Why Mammootty Rejected Drishyam Offered By Jeethu Joseph? Here's The Real Reason

In the film industry, choosing the right script can shape an actor's career. However, no actor can truly predict whether a movie will become a blockbuster or fail at the box office. Over the years, several iconic films rejected by one star have gone on to become career-defining hits for another actor.

One such film is director Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam. Today, it is impossible to imagine anyone other than Mohanlal as Georgekutty. But interestingly, the role was originally narrated to Mammootty before Mohanlal came on board.

Mammootty Never Actually Disliked the Script

For years, many fans believed Mammootty rejected Drishyam because he was not interested in the story. However, director Jeethu Joseph had clarified long ago that this was far from the truth.

According to Jeethu, Mammootty was extremely impressed after hearing the narration and even called it a“fantastic story.” The real reason behind his decision was scheduling and film selection strategy rather than dissatisfaction with the script.

Why Mammootty Said No

Jeethu Joseph revealed that Mammootty was already committed to several films centered around family relationships and fatherly characters at the time. Taking on another similar role immediately would have created repetition in his filmography.

Mammootty reportedly told Jeethu that he would need a gap of nearly one-and-a-half to two years before taking up a similar subject again. He gave the director two options: either wait or make the film with another actor. Importantly, he continued to praise the story and encouraged Jeethu to move ahead.

Mammootty Even Helped the Film

Interestingly, Mammootty later supported the project despite not acting in it. Jeethu Joseph recalled visiting one of Mammootty's film sets to discuss actress casting, where Mammootty personally encouraged actress Meena to take up the role of Rani in Drishyam.

He also discussed other casting choices, including actor Kalabhavan Shajon's role as the police officer, and reportedly appreciated the selection. According to Jeethu, Mammootty genuinely wanted the film to succeed.

Eventually, Mohanlal stepped into the role of Georgekutty, and Drishyam went on to become one of the biggest successes in Malayalam cinema history. The film later inspired remakes in multiple languages and remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated thrillers.