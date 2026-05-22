IPL 2026: Old Video Of PBKS' Arshdeep Singh Mocking Priyansh Arya's Teeth Goes Viral (WATCH)

Amid the Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2026 campaign, their lead pacer Arshdeep Singh has been at the centre of controversy and criticism over his recent behavior on social media and his interactions with teammates.

As the PBKS' quest for the maiden IPL triumph hit a sudden and difficult rough patch, the mounting pressure seems to be boiling over into off-field controversies. Arshdeep's use of social media, especially Snapchat and YouTube vlogs, has regularly brought fans closer to the squad's off-field camaraderie, but it has now inadvertently spotlighted internal team dynamics in a negative light.

Recently, Arshdeep's behind-the-scenes travel vlog caught his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal vaping inside the flight during the PBKS' squad journey from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad, forcing the left-arm pacer to completely delete the footage after it went viral. Moreover, PBKS pacer allegedly mocked Mumbai Indians (MI) star Tilak Varma's dark skin, calling him 'Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?' (Hey, dark one, did you apply sunscreen?) during a pre-match interaction.

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Arshdeep's Old Video of Mocking Priyanshi's Teeth Goes Viral

Following the controversy around Arshdeep Singh's use of social media during the IPL 2026, the BCCI and the IPL governing council have reportedly taken a strict stance against the growing off-field distractions. Even the Punjab Kings management has been reported to have stepped in and urged their lead pacer to completely halt his vlogging activities during the team's campaign.

As Arshdeep appeared to refrain from vlogging and focus solely on the high-stakes final matches, a new, older clip surfaced today that has reignited the fire. In a video, which was posted by the PBKS pacer on his Snapchat account on April 19, Arshdeep can be heard off-camera teasing young opening batter Priyansh Arya's teeth, leaving him visibly uncomfortable.

“What a cutie, man! Show me your smile. Show me your teeth,” Arshdeep teased Priyansh.

Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story on Priyansh Arya. - Priyansh visibly looking uncomfortable. twitter/TJCHY32Gi5

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 22, 2026

Arshdeep Singh is known for his candid, behind-the-scenes social media content and his reputation as a 'loud' and sociable presence within the team dressing room, but his unfiltered approach to social media has increasingly become a significant liability during the 2026 IPL season.

The PBKS skipper, Shreyas Iyer, who is currently managing the squad navigating a challenging mid-season slump, has reportedly held internal discussions to address the team's culture. Though the franchise refrained from releasing any public statements regarding specific player conduct, the sources indicate that management are working to avoid such incidents in the future.

The Punjab Kings Fight for Playoff Aspirations?

The Punjab Kings' campaign has derailed in the second half of the season, as they have lost six consecutive matches after gaining momentum early in the tournament with a seven-match unbeaten streak. The Shreyas Iyer-led side was earlier on the verge of earning qualification for the knockout, but this dramatic slump has put them on the brink of elimination.

PBKS are currently fifth on the points table with six wins and six losses, having earned 13 points with a net run rate of +0.227. The two-time IPL finalists must beat Lucknow Super Giants to reach 15 points, but even that may not be enough. Shreyas Iyer's side also needs favourable results from other matches to secure a place in the top four.

The Rajasthan Royals, who have currently occupied fourth spot after a win over LSG, and Kolkata Knight Riders (13 points) and Delhi Capitals (12 points) remain in mathematical contention, though their fates depend on other results going their way alongside their own performances.

Therefore. Punjab Kings are effectively out of the running for the playoffs and they have no option but to focus on salvaging pride in their final league encounter.

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