UP SHOCKER! 'Slapped, Hair Pulled': Prayagraj Hostel Horror At 2 AM Caught On Camera (WATCH)

A video of a startling incident from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced. A young man barged into the room of two female students at 2 a.m. and brutally assaulted them. He pulled their hair and verbally abused them. The accused is the son of the proprietor of a hostel in the Other City Zone's Shankar Ghat neighbourhood of the Shivkuti police station. According to an NDTV India story, the two students were residing there and getting ready for competitive tests.

Social media users are sharing the incident's 30-second footage. An elderly woman is seen attempting to stop the man as he beats the two female students and drags one of them by her hair. The girls alleged that the hostel owner's son had been harassing them and had ill intentions toward them. The accused allegedly attempted to storm into their room on May 18. He allegedly attacked them when they protested, according to Times Now.

They allegedly claimed that the son of the lodge owner was continuously texting and contacting them while intoxicated. He allegedly started pounding on the door when they failed to answer his calls.

Shubham Dwivedi has been recognised as the hostel owner's son. He allegedly shut the door from the outside when the students refused to unlock it. Then one of the students contacted a neighbouring woman to ask for assistance. In addition, the accused reportedly locked the other student's room from the outside and made many calls to her. The girls started yelling for assistance as they had nowhere to go. He then opened the door when the accused's mother showed up. But he reportedly mistreated and attacked them once more.

Watch Viral Video

In Prayagraj, son of a girls' lodge owner allegedly harassed two female students (competitive exam prep) with calls & messages, then beat them after they protested. FIR filed, accused arrested & later bailed. Video of the scuffle viral. twitter/dXXKdfNMui

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 21, 2026

After contacting her neighbouring relative, one of the victims contacted emergency number 112 to alert the authorities. The woman further claimed that the accused threatened to murder her and assaulted her with shattered glass while police were there. Based on the pupils' accusation, police apprehended the accused and filed a formal report. But the judge later gave him bail.